Meet Prabal Pratap Judev, who followed his father’s footsteps in bringing over 10,000 people back into Hindu fold

1200 people from 400 families have made their ‘Ghar Wapsi‘ in Chhattisgarh and embraced Hinduism after the completion of the Hindu ritual ‘Vedic Gyan Ganga Vishwa Kalyan Mahayagya’ on November 19 and November 20 under the leadership of Prabal Pratap Singh Judev, State Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party. Through the Yajna which was organized at the Khuntapani village in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, 1200 people returned to Hinduism who had earlier lost their way and fallen prey to conversion carried out by the Christian missionaries and other religions.

This ‘Ghar Wapsi’ in Chhattisgarh brought back memories of the veteran BJP leader Dilip Singh Judev of the Jashpur royal family. Back in his days, Dilip Singh Dev who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government helped people who had been converted by the Christian missionaries to return to their original Hindu religion. His legacy is now being carried out by his son Prabal Pratap Singh Judev who is actively involved in rescuing people from the tribal areas from the clutches of Christian Missionaries.

Prabal Judev, in a conversation with OpIndia said, “I have been carrying forward this work since the death of my father. In states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, we have got more than ten thousand people return to their original religion Hinduism through such programs. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this campaign of ours was stopped for about two years. Now again we are speeding it up. This is a holy work. Country building is work. It was started by my father and I am very proud to be associated with it.”

Notably, there have been frequent reports of opposition to conversion and Christian missionaries from remote areas of Chhattisgarh. When asked about this matter, Prabal Judev said, “Conversion is taking place in the state especially in the tribal areas for years. Despite opposition, the Christian missionaries did not improve. They are converting gullible poor people by luring them, making deals in the name of service, insulting our Hindu gods and goddesses. They are being brainwashed. How long will all this last? Sometimes anger will come to the fore. People will do something to save their age-old culture and heritage. This is the reason why there is constant opposition towards the missionaries now.”

Two reasons of increase in religious Conversion : Congress and Coronavirus

Two major reasons were mentioned for the increase in the cases of conversion in Chhattisgarh. First, the coronavirus pandemic. Second, the existence of Congress in power in the state. Prabal Judev told OpIndia, “Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, missionaries have converted people on a large scale. The Congress government was also helping them. Wherever there is a Congress, for example in Punjab, you see how many Sikhs have been converted, such activities increase. They are running it like an industry for which the funds are coming from Italy.” He further added, “Their policy is clear. Promote appeasement. Let the conversion happen. Convert converts into vote bank and rule. This is the reason for the misery of the Hindus in the entire country wherever Congress ruled.”

Furthermore, David Reeves, CEO of ‘Unfolding World’, an organization working on the mission of translating the Bible into every language, had claimed that churches in India adopted 50,000 villages during the Coronavirus pandemic. Around 1 lakh people were converted to Christianity. Each church was asked to organize prayers in 10 villages. While speaking to ‘Mission News Network (MNN) Online’, Reeves said that during the Corona pandemic, number of churches built in India equaled the number of Churches built in the country in last 25 years. He had said, “Millions of people are now believing in Jesus Christ and coming to the church to pray.”

On how the Christian missionaries worked, Prabal Pratap Singh Judev stated that the missionaries and their teams were active in the tribal areas in a well-planned manner. They kept track on poor families to find out who has the problem. After that, under the veil of solving their problem, the missionaries converted the innocent people. The conversion took place in the name of education, treatment and other reasons. Prabal Pratap said that the missionaries were also involved in grabbing the ancestral property of these tribals. Judev said that he received many complaints in which the land of Korwa people had been grabbed.

Importantly, during OpIndia’s Bihar election coverage, a similar trend was noticed in the rural areas where people were converted by making misleading claims about Hindu gods and goddesses and their scriptures. On our camera, a person associated with the missionary was caught making false claims about Rigveda and Ramayana.

Judev noted that once a person converted, his devotion to Mother India would change which would be then taken advantage of. He claimed this was a conspiracy to break the country and insisted that the work of bringing back people to their original home would also continue. He said that the Christian missionaries were more active in tribal areas like Jashpur, Surguja in Chhattisgarh while Muslim fundamentalists were increasing in areas like Ambikapur.

He said, “Hindu youth should recognize their country, their culture, their heritage. Understand the importance of this oldest culture in the world. We have to unite to save Hindutva. Hindu is not a symbol of any caste or religion. It is a symbol of nationality. Opposing conversion is not an insult to any other religion. But when someone attacks our religion, we have to stand up for self-defense. We have to tell that neither we will convert, nor will we allow them to convert anyone by greed and pressure.”

