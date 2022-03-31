Thursday, March 31, 2022
Christian Bharatanatyam dancer says church denied her religious services for performing at Hindu temples

Sukumaran, a Christian, had earlier claimed that she was asked not to perform at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala due to her religion.

Sawmya Sukumaran
Dance Sawmya Sukumaran/ Image Source: Quint
Amidst the ongoing debate over non-Hindus performing or setting up shops in Hindu temples, classical dancer Sawmya Sukumaran on Thursday revealed that she has been receiving backlash from the Christian community for performing dance events at temples.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatanatyam dancer Sawmya Sukumaran, who is at the centre of the controversy over being denied permission to perform at a temple in Kerala, said she has been receiving backlash from her own Christian community and added that she was denied religious services from the church as she began for performing at temples.

“Art has no religion, Sukumaran she said, adding, “Had artists belonged to a religion, all of us would perform only on devotional songs. I have complaints from my community also. I was denied religious services from the church as I performed in temples on a Hindu devotional song.”

Sukumaran, a Christian, had earlier claimed that she was asked not to perform at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala due to her religion. Sukumaran had claimed to have been banned from performing in the Koodalmanikyam Temple dance festival on religious grounds.

“I said I’m a Christian when they (authorities) asked… they replied ‘non-Hindus’ can’t perform there,” she had said.

Sawmya Sukumaran said, “I told them my father was a Hindu and converted to Christianity after marriage. They said there would have been no problem if the venue had been outside the temple, but since this programme will be conducted inside, it would be difficult. I stepped back then”.

