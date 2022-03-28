Three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Ajay Mahawar, were forcibly removed from the Delhi Legislative Assembly for the day for protesting against Aam Aadmi Party MLAs who were seeking an apology from the BJP for allegedly making disrespectful statements about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

News agency ANI shared the news in a tweet with a video of Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel expelling the three BJP MLAs for the day. The tweet reads, “Delhi: BJP MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan & Ajay Mahawar dismissed from the House for the day for raising slogans while standing on benches; House was adjourned for 15mins. AAP MLAs protested demanding apology from BJP over alleged derogatory remarks on CM Kejriwal.”

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan & Ajay Mahawar dismissed from the House for the day for raising slogans while standing on benches; House was adjourned for 15mins.



AAP MLAs protested demanding apology from BJP over alleged derogatory remarks on CM Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/jH4DwLZqKe — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

It can be seen in the video that a ruckus was created with AAP members shouting slogans against the BJP for the alleged disrespectful statements about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The three MLAs of BJP stood up on the bench in a bid to oppose the AAP slogans.

The news follows the filing of an FIR against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing after he condemned Kejriwal for his callous statements about the film The Kashmir Files. The FIR was filed in the city of Patiala in Punjab, a state ruled by Aam Aadmi Party.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, sparked a stir last week when he utilised valuable Delhi assembly time to attack and mock Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files.’ In response to calls for Kashmir Files to be tax-free in Delhi, Kejriwal urged the director to make the video available for free on YouTube. He then went on to attack the BJP for promoting the film, even referring to it as a “Jhoothi film” (film full of lies).