Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDJ apologises for raising Azadi slogan during Holi event at Westin, Pune, says wasn't...
News Reports
Updated:

DJ apologises for raising Azadi slogan during Holi event at Westin, Pune, says wasn’t aware it was used by separatists, Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans also raised: Details

Vikash Kaser emphasised, "I would like to clarify that “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans were also raised at the event and that is the one we actually believe in."

OpIndia Staff
Pune: DJ cites apology after raising Azadi slogan at Holi party
DJ Vikash Kaser, image via One India
72

A day after popular music producer and disc jockey (DJ) Vikash Kaser raised ‘Azadi slogans’ during a Holi party in Pune, he has tendered an apology on Saturday (March 19).

In a statement, Kaser said, “I had chanted the slogan “Azadi” at the Holi event. This song was from the famous movie ‘Gully Boy’, sung by “Divine” and starring“Ranveer Singh”. I was absolutely not aware that it is used by separatists and was used before terrorists had murdered Hindus in Kashmir.”

“I believe in the sovereignty and integrity of India and truly apologise if my innocence hurt anyone. I have pulled down the video, which was reposted by me after it was posted by a patron at the event,” he further added.

Vikash Kaser emphasised, “I would like to clarify that “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans were also raised at the event and that is the one we actually believe in.”

The Background of the Controversy

On Friday (March 18), Kaser was the lead DJ during a Holi party, which was organised at the Westin Pune Koregaon Park in Pune in Maharashtra. During the event, Vikash Kaser was seen asking the crowd to repeat the slogan ‘Azadi’ after him.

Screengrab of the Instagram story

A large number of people in the crowd reciprocated his call by yelling ‘Azadi’ on the occasion of Holi. The matter came to light after an Instagram user (@jyo6177) had posted a video of the incident in her stories, which was later reposted by the DJ on his own profile.

Following social media outrage, Vikash Kaser deleted his story and has tendered an apology.

The Instagram user (@jyo6177 ) had posted another story, where some crowd members were heard raising the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai‘ (India is great).

Although a video of the incident is available with Opindia, we have decided against posting it keeping in mind the privacy of patrons at the event.

Azadi slogan and its grim past

In the aftermath of the ‘Azadi Movement’ by JKLF headed by Yasin Malik, several Kashmiri Pandits were slaughtered and forcibly evicted from their homeland. Kashmiri Pandits who were chased out of their homes violently by separatists in the 1980s and 1990s, know the horror of ‘Azadi’ chants the woke Instagram policy experts happily chant at the protest sites.

The ‘woke’ generation takes a thrill in chanting ‘Azadi’ slogans because they think they are ‘saving democracy’. Little do they realise that these ‘Azadi’ slogans meant death for the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. That when an Islamist mob came for them chanting these ‘Azadi’ slogans and raped and murdered them.

But in an era when even a poem calling for destruction of Hindu idols in temples gets whitewashed into a poem of resistance, what can one say about these ‘Azadi’ slogans. The slogans gained prominence during the violent Anti-CAA protests, which later culminated into the 2020 Delhi riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Dalit man was not killed for his stylish moustache and lifestyle’: Rajasthan Police issues clarification, rubbishes social media claims

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks 2 men for playing Holi near a mosque in Bareilly, blocks highway and targets police led by SP MLA...

OpIndia Staff -

DJ apologises for raising Azadi slogan during Holi event at Westin, Pune, says wasn’t aware it was used by separatists, Bharat Mata Ki Jai...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 70-year-old paralysed priest shot by unknown miscreants at a Hanuman temple in Buxar district

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party block chief who was kidnapped 4 months ago rescued from the house of SP MLA Mahendra Nath Yadav

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know: Actor cast by Vishal Bharadwaj in ‘Haider’ joined Lashkar-e-Taiba after featuring in the propaganda movie Haider, was neutralised in 2018

OpIndia Staff -

‘New education policy is to introduce Hindutva in schools’: Congress’ K Rahman Khan as Karnataka govt seeks to include Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus

OpIndia Staff -

Former ThePrint journalist says she is afraid in India after hearing Jai Shree Ram slogans during Holi, gets a reality check by Netizens

OpIndia Staff -

‘Censoring The Kashmir Files will mean censoring Information’: Former New Zealand Deputy PM after Chief Censor decides to review the movie

OpIndia Staff -

Congress now an official Islamic party? After Kerala Congress, leaders discredit the genocide of Hindus and the movie Kashmir Files

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,247FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com