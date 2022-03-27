Facing the biggest threat to his post as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan expectedly fell back on religion to rally public support around him ahead of the no-confidence vote against his government.

Addressing a huge gathering at Islamabad ahead of the vote against his government, Imran Khan repeatedly fell back on his claim to recreate “Riyasat e Madina” in Pakistan based on the principles of Prophet Muhammad.

Imran praised non-Islamic countries in western Europe and Scandinavia for following the principles of Islam without following the religion by caring for the poor sections of the society. However, he also praised China for following Islamic principles even as China continues to persecute Muslim community in Xinjiang.

Further, Imran Khan went on to say that the Muslims in India also voted for the creation of Pakistan. He went on to say that Muslims in India wanted to see what an actual Riyasat e Madina looks like, that is why they voted for the creation of Pakistan.

The data for provincial elections in India in 1946 does suggest that majority of Muslims in India voted for Muslim League, which wanted a creation of separate Pakistan.

Imran Khan also said that India was ruled by slaves at one point of time, probably referring to Slave dynasty which ruled gangetic plains in the 13th century, without realizing that India is slightly bigger than that.

With the economy in doldrums, inflation shooting up, and country still in FATF grey list for its support to terrorism, religion was the only thing that Imran Khan could fall back on. He attacked his opposition relentlessly throughout his speech, and tried to list the achievements of his government.

With a united opposition and Pakistan Army not showing any willingness to help him, Imran Khan has gambled on religion to save his government, like every Pakistan politician.