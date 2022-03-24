India has responded strongly to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s statement on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a recent session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), asserting that China has no locus standi to comment on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, which is India’s internal matter.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said other countries, including China, should note that India refrains from the public judgement of their internal issues. The MEA’s response came amidst the ongoing contacts between New Delhi and Beijing over a possible visit by Wang to India.

Our response to media queries on reference to Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir made by Chinese Foreign Minister in his speech to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan:https://t.co/0VrVAR9tOT pic.twitter.com/pxvhD9G3Vm — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 23, 2022

“We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, in response to Wang’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir in his speech at the OIC meeting.

“Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgement of their internal issues,” he said.

On Tuesday, Wang Yi had raised the Kashmir issue in his speech at the OIC foreign ministers’ meeting held in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Chinese foreign minister had addressed the opening ceremony of the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope,” Wang said at the OIC meeting in Islamabad.