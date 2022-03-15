Two Hindu students were punished by the administration of a Christian missionary school for greeting each other ‘Jai Shri Ram’ last week. The incident took place at St.Mary’s school in the Vapi district of Gujarat.

As per a report in Desh Gujarat, the two students of Class 9 chanted the Hindu slogan in the school corridor. They were then punished by the school authorities and were forced to apologise in writing. They were also threatened with suspension. However, two days later, the school took back the punishment and apologised if the religious feelings were hurt.

“This is in reference to the incident of shouting slogans “Jai Shree Ram” in the school corridor during the school hours on 11-03-2022. As a disciplinary action, the Discipline In-charge Sir Kalpesh Bhagat took an apology letter in writing,” the school said in a statement.

Screengrab of the statement issued by St. Mary’s school administration

Missionary school apologises after VHP, Bajrang Dal protest

Aggrieved by the conduct of the administration of St. Mary’s school, the parents of the two minor children reached out to the Vice-President of the Vapi unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Narendra Payak.

The members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal reached the convent school and protested against the conduct of the convent school. Following that, St. Mary’s principal Savio Cathino and discipline Head Kalpesh Bhagat apologised to the parents of the two Hindu children.

“After reflection, we the management have realized that the above disciplinary action could have been taken in another way. If we have offended any of your religious sentiments by our action, we sincerely apologize,” the school apologised in a statement.

VHP leader Sushil Yadav informed that Christian missionary schools often harass Hindu students if they even wear a red thread on their hands during festivals.