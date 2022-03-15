On March 14, Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Kapurthala Assembly seat, Manju Rana, ended her 4-day protest with a roadshow. Rana had been sitting on ‘dharna’ outside the counting centre at Virsa Vihar since the results were announced, and she lost to Congress candidate Rana Gurjeet Singh by over 6,200 votes. The election commission officials and police officials tried their level best in those four days to convince her to file an appeal in High Court as per the procedure, but she kept creating ruckus outside the counting centre.

The result and accusations of foul play

On March 10, after it was announced that Manju Rana, a former Judge, lost the Assembly elections to Congress candidate Rana Gurjeet Singh, she alleged foul play by the police, administration and counting staff. Rana sat on protest and alleged all of them were involved in helping Singh to win the election and indulged in foul play during polling and counting. Rana lost the election to Singh amidst the AAP wave across Punjab. Notably, Singh won the seat for the fourth time.

‘If I am my father’s daughter, I will see you’: Rana threatens Congress candidate

On the day of counting, Rana had allegedly threatened Singh of consequences post results were announced. In a video shared by Web Khabristan, Rana could be heard threatening the winning candidate Rana Gurjeet Singh with dire consequences. She said, “If I am my father’s daughter, I will see you. I will see how you live peacefully here [in Kapurthala] with me in the same city.”

Rana alleged at booth number 3 though only 292 votes were polled, the counting showed 635 votes. “How could this be possible? We are asking all the officials, but no one has a satisfactory answer.” Her followers alleged Rana had proof of the foul play, but the election commission was not listening to her plea.

‘It is my government. I will pull your tongue and file cases against you’: AAP candidate Manju Rana to Rana Gurjeet Singh

During these four days of dharna, Deepti Uppal, Deputy Commissioner, and other officials tried to convince her that she had to file a plea to raise the objection, but Rana did not listen to any of them. A video went viral where she could be heard arguing with police officials. She told DSP not to argue with her and threatened to cut his tongue if he kept talking. She said, “It is my government in the state. I will pull your tongue and file cases against all of you.”

When DSP tried to tell her that he was sitting quietly, she said, “You are still arguing with me. You have no right to talk to me.” When DSP said it was her who was arguing and not him, she said, “I am not arguing. I will slap you if you keep talking.” She further alleged DSP was mentally torturing her, and he must be removed from the premises.

Dharna ended with a roadshow

On March 14, she ended her protest, saying her health was not good as she was not eating correctly for the last 4-5 days. She said, “As I was sitting on protest, I could not take proper diet that resulted in complete hair fall. I am thankful to the AAP leaders, including Raghav Chaddha, Sandeep Singh, and CM designate Bhagwant Mann, for giving me a chance to contest the election.” She had covered her head while giving her statement and alleged she had lost all of her hair.

While ending her protest, she said the SSP, Kapurthala assured her that legal action would be taken based on her complaint. She said, “Even my party wants that since it has now come to power, I must not confine myself to a dharna and move out and work for the people. Since I have been a judge, they want to use my legal knowledge and go about in villages and city areas to help people solve matters of the people in the best possible ways.”

DC Uppal said, “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the counting procedure has to file an election petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which she is free to do. Her allegation of more votes from a ballot unit than polled was proven wrong to her right in front of the election observer. To settle her second issue that one person voted at two booths, she has to move the court. Only the court can allow us to open the re-sealed EVMs and VVPAT machines now and verify any complaint.”

Punjab Assembly elections results

On March 10, the results of the Punjab Assembly elections were announced. Aam Aadmi Party won the majority with 92 seats. CM designate Bhagwant Mann would take oath as Chief Minister on March 16.