The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is slated to form its government in Punjab, with the party winning in 65 seats and leading in 27 others. Amidst the victory celebrations, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will make a ‘new India’ where no student will have to go to Ukraine to pursue medical education.

“I feel bad when I realise that even after 74 years of Independence, our children have to travel to smaller countries like Ukraine to become doctors,” he remarked.

“We will create such an India where there were be innumerable medical and engineering colleges, ” Kejriwal claimed. The AAP supremo also added that the results of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls imply that the public does not think of him as a ‘terrorist’ but a real ‘Desh Bhakt’.

The development comes days after the Modi government successfully repatriated 17,100 Indian nationals from Ukraine via 83 flights under ‘Operation Ganga’. On March 8, the last batch of 694 Indian students, who were stuck in conflict-torn Sumy, were moved to Poltava via buses. They will be brought back to India via a special flight from Bucharest on Thursday.

After AAP managed to win an additional State besides Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal began making claims of transforming the ‘education infrastructure’ of the entire country.

Operation Ganga: Modi government’s daunting mission to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

On February 15 this year, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had issued its first advisory, urging Indian nationals to immediately evacuate the country in the run-up to the full-fledged war.

Despite multiple advisories by the government, an estimated 16000-20000 Indian nationals remained in the Eastern European country. Thereafter, the Modi government launched an evacuation mission named ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring them back to India via chartered flights from Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civilian aircraft from February 24 morning onwards. As such, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had to coordinate with the embassies of neighbouring countries in Poland, Romania and Hungary for the creation of safe evacuation channels.

Under ‘Operation Ganga’, Indians are first taken in batches from Ukraine to bordering countries (currently Hungary and Romania) via buses/commute arranged by the embassy. They are then airlifted to Delhi or Mumbai through chartered Air India flights.

The Indian government has sent its 4 Union Ministers, namely, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh to Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Slovakia, and Poland respectively, to coordinate the evacuation mission.