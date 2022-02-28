On Thursday (February 24), Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, months after deploying over 1 lakh security forces at the border. Despite multiple advisories by the government to Indians to leave Ukraine in the lead-up to the invasion by Russia, about 16000 Indian nationals are still believed to be stranded in the Eastern European country.

Keeping the situation in mind, the Modi government decided to intervene and evacuate the Indian nationals, who did not ‘voluntarily’ leave the war-torn country in spite of repeated advisories. Air India’s Boeing 787 plane (also called the Dreamliner) was thus chartered to carry out the evacuation. The Indian government, under ‘Operation Ganga’, has vowed to repatriate every stranded Indian from Ukraine and bear the expense of the travel.

It must be mentioned that the Ukrainian airspace was closed for civilian aircraft from Thursday (February 24) morning onwards. As such, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had to coordinate with the embassies of neighbouring countries in Poland, Romania and Hungary for the creation of safe evacuation channels.

Under ‘Operation Ganga’, Indians were first taken in batches from Ukraine to bordering countries (currently Hungary and Romania) via buses/commute arranged by the embassy. They were then airlifted to Delhi or Mumbai through chartered Air India flights.

907 Indians evacuated under ‘Operation Ganga’ till February 27

On Saturday (February 26) evening, the first Air India flight carrying 219 Indian nationals reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai from Bucharest in Romania. The flight departed from Bucharest at 1:55 pm (Indian Standard Time) and reached Mumbai airport at 7:50 pm IST. Union Minister Piyush Goyal himself welcomed the evacuees onboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane.

Later, another batch of 250 Indian nationals were airlifted to Delhi from Bucharest in Romania.

#OperationGanga continues.



The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals. pic.twitter.com/zml6OPNirN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

“Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest (Hungary) for Delhi,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) had tweeted on Sunday (February 27).

Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi.



Köszönöm szépen FM Peter Szijjártó. pic.twitter.com/22EHK3RK3V — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

The fourth Air India flight, carrying 198 evacuees, has also left for the Indian National Capital from Bucharest.

Fourth #OperationGanga flight is wheels up from Bucharest.



198 Indian nationals are coming back to Delhi. https://t.co/ONUsu1qYk6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 27, 2022

As of Sunday (February 27), a total of 907 Indians were evacuated under Operation Ganga by the Modi government. It must be mentioned that prior to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had evacuated 240 people from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv on Tuesday (February 22). This puts the total number of Indian evacuees at 1147.

On Sunday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the stranded Indian nationals and students. The Embassy has advised Indians to use nearby railway stations for movement out of the regions of active conflict and move towards the Western regions.

Chartered Air India flights to cost over ₹1 crore per trip: Reports

The operational cost of Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane, chartered by the Indian government for Operation Ganga, is around ₹7,00,000-₹8,00,000 per hour, reported The Press Trust of India (PTI).

Citing sources, PTI reported that the total cost borne by the airline will include expenses on fuel, navigation, crew, landing and parking charges. Given that flights to Hungary and Romania from India take long hours, two sets of the crew will operate onboard the flight. PTI estimated that a round trip on the Air India flight can cost upwards of ₹1,10,00,000.

The cost might escalate if flight duration is prolonged. It must be mentioned that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane burns 5 tonnes of fuel per hour. Although the flight has a seating capacity of more than 250 seats, an average of 226 Indians were evacuated in the first 4 flights under Operation Ganga.

Given that around 1000 people have been repatriated from Ukraine to India so far, the number of stranded Indian nationals now stands at 15,000. If 226 Indians are evacuated on an average per flight, it will take 67 round trips of Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane. As such, the cost borne by the Modi government on flights for Operation Ganga will be around ₹73 crores (assuming that each trip costs ₹1.1 crores).

States extend support to ‘Operation Ganga’

Amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, the State governments have extended support to the ‘Operation Ganga’, carried out by the Modi government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been facilitating the accommodation and free air travel for students from Assam, who were repatriated from Ukraine.

In a tweet on Saturday night, he informed, “We welcome our students- Tanmayee & Siya, successfully evacuated from Ukraine and who have reached Mumbai just now. Received by our Assam Bhawan official, we are making all arrangements for their stay & free travel to Guwahati. Our teams will ensure all assistances to such students.”

We welcome our students- Tanmayee & Siya, successfully evacuated from Ukraine and who have reached Mumbai just now. Received by our Assam Bhawan official,We are making all arrangements for their stay & free travel to Guwahati.Our teams will ensure all assistances to such students pic.twitter.com/LBxXp8hJob — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 26, 2022

On Saturday (February 26), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that Rajasthani students, who returned to India from Ukraine at their own expense, will be compensated by the State government. He also informed that the government will facilitate the travel of such evacuees to their home state, from cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

दिल्ली, मुंबई तथा अन्य एयरपोर्ट्स पर आने वाले राजस्थानियों को घर तक पहुंचाने की सुविधा राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके लिए राजस्थान फाउंडेशन को-ओर्डिनेट करेगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad, announced on Sunday, “We have a list of about 273 students from Bihar (stranded in Ukraine), the number can go up. Bihar govt will bring them home on its expenses… Teams of Bihar Foundation (in Mumbai) and Bihar Bhawan (in Delhi) working on students’ evacuation.”

We have a list of about 273 students from Bihar (stranded in Ukraine), the number can go up. Bihar govt will bring them home on its expenses… Teams of Bihar Foundation (in Mumbai) and Bihar Bhawan (in Delhi) working on students’ evacuation: Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad pic.twitter.com/gAva7gDYts — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Operation Ganga helpline

Government of India has set up a separate Twitter account as helpline for rescue operations.

24×7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic⬇️https://t.co/uMI1Wu5Jwd#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/UXF1NVBFcr — OpGanga Helpline (@opganga) February 27, 2022

Indian missions are working round the clock and are very very proactive on social media to help stranded Indians.

Evacuations executed by the Modi government since 2014

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government executed tough evacuations from conflict zones. In June 2014, around 46 Indian nurses were rescued from ISIS captivity in strife-torn Iraq. More than 4,500 Indians and 960 foreigners were rescued by the Indian government in 2015 under ‘Operation Rahat’ after a fight broke out between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.

India exfiltrated an entire CRPF contingent amidst escalating tensions in Libya in 2019. In August last year, the Indian government evacuated over 550 people (including 260 Indians) via 6 separate flights from Taliban-captured Afghanistan.