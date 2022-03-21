Yogi Adityanath had earned the nickname of ‘Bulldozer Baba’ in Uttar Pradesh due to his strict action against the criminals operating in the state. Bulldozers had become almost as famous as BJP’s symbol lotus in the run up to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now it looks like the love for bulldozers is spreading to the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh as well.

After the violence in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has taken strict action against the people involved in the violence. After receiving the instructions from the government, local district administration got into action mode and demolished the illegal homes and shops of the culprits. Out of the 16 accused, 13 have been arrested as well so far, with 3 still absconding.

Till now, Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath was known for such swift action of demolishing illegal structures constructed by criminals, now looks like ‘Bulldozer Mama’ version of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been unleashed as well.

In another case of a rape of a minor girl in Sheopur as well, government has demolished the illegal houses of the accused Mohsin, Riyaz and Sehwaj. The accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Earlier, in Raisen, violence had broken out after a minor spat between tribal and Muslim communities took a violent turn. In the Khamaria Khurd village of Raisen district on Friday night, a Muslim man riding a motorcycle along with his sister was passing by the village when a few men passed a comment on his alleged rash driving. The man soon returned with a few others to confront those who passed comment on him. Reportedly, violent skirmishes broke out between the two sides as they took to fighting with each other.

In the violence that followed, 1 tribal youth was shot dead while over 50 others were injured. Several shops and motorcycles in the vicinity were burned down during the clashes. It took police force of 4 police stations to finally bring the situation under control.