A minor spat that occurred between two parties in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh took a violent turn after a heated altercation between members of tribal community and Muslims devolved into a full-fledged riots, leaving at least 1 dead and over 50 injured, besides 6 others who have suffered critical injuries. Internet services have been temporarily snapped in the wake of the violent clashes.

Three shops and 5 bikes were set ablaze as communal tensions swept the Raisen district, forcing police into action. Police officials of 4 police stations were deployed to maintain law and order in the district. Senior police officers, along with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been keeping a close watch on the matter to ensure situation does not deteriorate.

As per reports, tensions gripped the Khamaria Khurd village of Raisen district on Friday night, i.e the day of Holi, after a Muslim man a man riding a motorcycle along with his sister was passing by the village when a few men passed a comment on his alleged rash driving. The man soon returned with a few others to confront those who passed comment on him. Reportedly, violent skirmishes broke out between the two sides as they took to fighting, exchanging blows and attacking the other.

Sense prevailed for a while after elders intervened and stopped the clashes. However, the suspension of hostilities between the two sides was temporary as hundreds of people from both the communities reached the spot with the intent of unleashing harrowing brutality on the other. Shops in the nearby vicinity were set on fire while members of tribal society incinerated 5 motorbikes. Besides, aerial shots were fired from the tribal community, leaving close to 50 injured.

Soon after the clashes broke out between the two sides, police rushed to the spot in order to maintain deteriorating law and order. According to the information given to the media by the Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra, a case has been registered against the 16 accused in the Silwani police station in connection with this incident and investigation has been started.

So far, 13 accused have been arrested till Saturday afternoon while a search operation has been launched to locate the absconding accused. Police have also confiscated two weapons, 12 bore rifle, 2 tractors, a pickup van used in the incident.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is reportedly closely monitoring the situation. Top officers IG Deepika Suri, Collector Arvind Dubey and SP Vikas Shahwal have already reached the spot to take stock of the situation and ensure peace and tranquility is maintained. CM Chouhan also paid a visit to the injured who were admitted to Hamidia hospital after the clashes erupted between the two sides.