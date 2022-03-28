Shiv Sena goons attacked a man in Jalgaon in Maharashtra for a social media post against their party head and state CM Uddhav Thackeray. The incident took place near a local mall in the city. Subsequently, a video of the assault went viral on the internet.

Hemant Dwitiye, from Dharangaon in Jalgaon district, had shared a post on Facebook against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Enraged over the post against the Chief Minister, his party’s goons, including some women members, approached the person in the Central Mall area in Jalgaon. After that, they beat up the person on the spot for his social media post.

After sharing the post in a Facebook group, the victim went to Inox theatre in the Central mall of Jalgaon to watch the film, The Kashmir Files. When he came out of the theatre after watching the film, the Shiv Sena goons kept a watch on him and thrashed him mercilessly in front of the theater. They even made him apologize for the post after beating him. After the attack, the victim was handed over to the Police.

Gulabrao Wagh, a district-level leader of Shiv Sena said, “Whenever anyone puts up such a post about the Chief Minister, he will be given similar treatment on the streets. It should be remembered that no one should put any such post about Shiv Sena and the Chief Minister.”

This is not the first case of Shiv Sena goons beating someone up for their social media posts. Earlier, the party workers had beaten up a retired Navy officers for a WhatsApp forward mocking the Maharashtra CM. There was another case of Shiv Sena workers beating someone up and shaving his head over a Facebook post critical of the sitting Chief Minister.