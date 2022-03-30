In a bizarre allegation against the Modi government, the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of starting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

A video has gone viral on social media in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen blaming Prime Minister Modi for the 35-day-long war in Ukraine.

Addressing a public gathering, Mamata Banerjee targetted PM Modi, saying he should have thought before stoking a war between Russia and Ukraine and asked him what would students do upon their return from the war-torn country.

“Should you not have thought before stoking a war between Russia and Ukraine…that when our students return from Ukraine where will they eat…where will they go, how would they continue their studies? Making hollow promises,” Mamata Banerjee was heard saying.

🚨 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused PM Modi of stoking war between Russia & Ukraine 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/smaSJDd4sv — OSINT Updates 🚨 (@OsintUpdates) March 30, 2022

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari reacts to Mamata Banerjee’s wild allegations, calls them ‘unimaginable’

Reacting to the wild claims made by Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the comments made by Mamata Banerjee were ‘unimaginable’. The BJP leader accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of exceeding her limit and accused the centre of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Isn’t she aware that these words could be used against India diplomatically? Our Foreign Policy & International Relations might get impacted,” the BJP leader said.

Hon’ble EAM @DrSJaishankar & @IndianDiplomacy kindly make a note & please try to salvage the situation and contain the damage.

I feel ashamed that our CM’s blunder might cause massive embarrassment to you on the international stage.@narendramodi@RanjanRajkuma11@VMBJP@M_Lekhi pic.twitter.com/mPZygkNg1D — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 30, 2022

He even tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the post, saying he should take note of her statement, which may have implications on Indian foreign policy.

Strangely, this is not the first time that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at Prime Minister Modi for his alleged role in the Ukraine-Russia crisis. A few weeks back, Mamata Banerjee had alleged that he failed to predict Russia’s decision to launch special military actions inside Ukraine.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had addressed a public rally in Varanasi in support of the Samajwadi Party. Addressing the rally, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had attacked Prime Minister Modi, saying there is a war going on in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Modi is having a meeting in Delhi.

The West Bengal Chief Minister questioned the Modi government regarding the necessity of such emergency crisis meetings. Banerjee had claimed that PM Modi had failed to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine despite having a close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.