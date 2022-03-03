Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Modi alleging that he failed to predict Russia’s decision to launch special military actions inside Ukraine.

Amidst the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed a public rally in Varanasi on Wednesday in support of the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing the rally, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Modi, saying there is a war going on in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Modi is having a meeting in Delhi. The West Bengal Chief Minister questioned the Modi government regarding the necessity of such emergency crisis meetings.

यूक्रेन में युद्ध चल रहा है और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी यहां मीटिंग कर रहे हैं, क्या जरूरी है? अगर आपके पुतिन के साथ इतने अच्छे संबंध हैं तो आपको तो पहले से ही पता था कि युद्ध होने वाला है तब ही आप भारतीय छात्रों को क्यों नहीं लेकर आए?: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी,वाराणसी pic.twitter.com/pU8qpFlrKJ — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 3, 2022

“If you have such good relations with Putin, then you already knew that war was going to happen, then why did not you bring Indian students?” asked Mamata Banerjee.

According to Banerjee, PM Modi failed to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine despite having a close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mamata Banerjee welcomed with “Jai Shri Ram” slogans

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was welcomed in Varanasi by members of Hindu Yuva Vahini with loud chants of Jai Shri Ram.

The Hindu activists waved black flags, and slogans like “Mamata Banerjee go back”.

She had to cancel so many of her scheduled program pic.twitter.com/4UlmjNfqvf — Shashi Kumar (@iShashiShekhar) March 2, 2022

This incident took place on Wednesday when Mamata Banerjee had arrived at Varanasi to address an election rally with Akhilesh Yadav to campaign for the candidates of the Samajwadi Party ahead of the seventh phase of voting in the ongoing assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh.

Many videos have gone viral on social media in which Mamata Banerjee and her cavalcade are seen obstructed by the outraging people who are raising slogans and chanting Jai Shri Ram.