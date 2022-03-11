In a gruesome incident of the Love Jihad case, one Mohammad Ijaz in Karnataka brutally stabbed his wife Apoorva Puranik, alias Arfa Bhanu, for seeking a divorce after finding out that he was already married and a father of three children.

According to the reports, the 30-year-old Mohammad Ijaz stabbed his second wife, 26-year-old Apoorva Puranik, 23 times with a machete as revenge for leaving him. The incident took place in the Gadag district of Karnataka on Thursday. The victim is in critical condition and is battling for her life at a local hospital in the city.

The accused – Ijaz, who works as an auto driver, was in a relationship with Apoorva Puranik, an MBA graduate. Ijaz had lied to Apoorva that he was pursuing his education and used to work as an auto driver in his free time. In 2018, the couple got married against the wishes of the girl’s family.

Yesterday Mohammad ijaz brutally killed Arfa Bhanu (Apoorva) in Gadag, Karnataka.



Yesterday Mohammad ijaz brutally killed Arfa Bhanu (Apoorva) in Gadag, Karnataka.

Apoorva (MBA graduate) married Auto driver Mohammad Ijaz who had allready 3 children's & two wives and converted to Islam

After the marriage, Apoorva converted to Muslim, changed her name to Arfa Bhanu, and followed Islamic traditions such as wearing a burqa, hijab, etc. Apoorva even started consuming meat and completely abandoned Hindu traditions after Ijaz forced her to convert to Islam. Apoorva’s family also reconciled with her daughter and began to have a cordial relationship with the daughter and Ijaz. The couple also had a son.

A few months later, Apoorva, who comes from a very respectful Brahmin family in the city, found out that Ijaz had concealed information about his first marriage. Reportedly, Ijaz had already married a Muslim woman before his wedding with Apoorva and had fathered three children. As she learned about Ijaz’s first marriage, Apoorva left Ijaz and shifted to her parent’s residence in Gadag district along with her two-year-old son. She had also filed for divorce at a local court after Ijaz began to torture her.

Almost four months after she left Ijaz to stay with her parents, on Thursday, the accused chased and stabbed his estranged wife nearly 23 times before she collapsed to the ground. Apoorva had gone to the ground to learn to ride a two-wheeler with one of her neighbours.

She was immediately shifted to a local hospital in the city. In the meantime, Ijaz has managed to escape from the spot. The Gadag police have launched a manhunt to nab Mohammad Ijaz.

Earlier, it was reported on social media that the victim had died due to severe injuries. However, sources confirmed to OpIndia that she is alive but very critical.