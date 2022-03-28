Monday, March 28, 2022
Oscars 2022: Meme war erupts on Twitter after Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock for mocking his wife

Netizens don their humour cap as Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock during Oscars ceremony for a joke on his wife.

On March 28, the microblogging platform Twitter erupted with memes after Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for mocking his wife. Smith evidently got irked after Rock mocked his wife’s health condition. While on stage to present the best documentary award, Chris Rock said, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.” A reference to Jada’s bald head due to alopecia. The comment upset Smith so much so that he rushed on to the stage to physically punch the comedian.

Twitter user Babu Raowl said it was Hollywood’s revenge on Bollywood for stealing ideas. He shared image of Delhi CM Kejriwal getting slapped, assuming it looked similar to what happened at the Oscars.

Another Twitter user Byomkesh wondered how it would have been if Ashutosh Gowarikar had slapped comedian Sajid Khan after Khan insulted him during a joke at an award ceremony.

In 2009 when Sajid Khan was hosting the Screen Awards, Ashutosh Gowarikar won the award for Best Film for Jodha Akbar. And while Gowarikar did not slap Khan, he did scold him on stage, leading to some awkward moments.

Yo Yo Funny Singh said, “Patiala Police has taken suo motu cognisance and filled an FIR against Will Smith.” He was referring to the recent FIR registered by Patiala Police against BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for allegedly insulting Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Twitter user Dane Moore said comedians would not roast Smith anymore as it could turn into a slap-fest.

Mia Medina Vargas mocked Chris’s face after the slap as it looked a little dented.

Pilar L Davis said he would not take Simth’s wife’s name after seeing the incident.

Other users turned the slap-shot into memes.

Later in the night, Will Smith went on to win the Oscar for his performance as Richard Williams in ‘King Richard”. During his acceptance speech, he did apologise to the academy and fellow nominees.

