A day after the Indian Defence Ministry clarified that the accidental firing of a missile into an area of Pakistan on March 9th 2022 was due to a technical malfunction, Pakistan, Saturday sought a joint inquiry to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident. It has asked New Delhi to explain “if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements”.

#Pakistan demands a “joint probe to accurately establish the facts” surrounding the incident. #missile #attack#Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pak territory pic.twitter.com/sBqGPx0q0s — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) March 12, 2022

Pakistan said it has taken note of India’s statement and that the “grave nature of the incident” raises several fundamental questions about security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorised launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment.

The statement issued by Pakistan

“Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” it said, listing several questions.

Pakistan demanded that India explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches, as well as the specific circumstances surrounding this incident.

It went on to say that India should clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile, as well as its flight path/trajectory and how it eventually turned and entered Pakistan.

It also wanted to know if the missile had a self-destruct mechanism, and if so, why it didn’t work.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also wanted to know if Indian missiles were kept primed for launch even during routine maintenance.

It questioned why India did not immediately notify Pakistan about the accidental launch and instead waited until Pakistan announced the incident to seek clarification.

“The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons,” it added.

India’s “decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient as the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” it said.

Pakistan called on the international community, stating that due to the short distances and response times, any misinterpretation by the other side could result in counter-measures in self-defence, with serious consequences.

“Pakistan, therefore, calls upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearised environment, and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region,” it said.

‘Missile accidentally fired into Pakistan during maintenance’: India

India on Friday issued a statement acknowledging that on 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile that unfortunately landed in an area of Pakistan. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life due to the accident.

The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry, said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry also added that while the incident was “deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident”.

The acknowledgement came a day after the Pakistani Army claimed that a ‘missile’ from India was launched from Hisar, violated the Pakistani airspace and fell in Mian Channu city in Khanewal district of the Punjab province of Pakistan. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday (March 9) evening.

DG ISPR alleged that the ‘flying object’ travelled 124 km from Sirsa in India to land in Mian Channu city of Pakistan. Genera Babar, however, made it clear that the flying object was not shot down and that it fell on its own.