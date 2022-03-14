The stunning admiration and acclaim that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which chronicles the genocide suffered by Kashmiri Pandits at the hands of Islamic terrorists, has received since its release has pricked the wrong nerve of radical Islamists in Pakistan. Haqeeqat TV, a Pakistani YouTube channel, has since harshly criticised the film, calling it sham and an anti-Muslim propaganda film that is bereft of facts.

Listen to Pakistani TV : Kashmiri Hindus came from outside and settled inspite of Article 370 & 35A



Kashmiri Hindus were actually RSS people who killed themselves and planned it all pic.twitter.com/UHSxyYHK4w — Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) March 14, 2022

Haqeeqat TV has on March 14, 2022, uploaded a video on its YouTube channel titled ‘How Indian Movie The Kashmir Files is Changing the True History of India’, where it has given an extremely hateful and biased review of the movie-Kashmir Files, that has met with huge success after its release on March 11.

The Pakistani channel audaciously peddled blatant lies by not only denying the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide that happened in the land of Kashmir in 1989-1990 but by claiming that the people of the RSS had killed their own people in Kashmir then, to peddle a hate agenda and discredit the Muslims in the state.

Basically, the Paksiatni anchor claimed the entire Kashmiri Hindu Genocide a conspiracy peddled by the RSS to denounce the Muslims in Kashmir. He exclaimed that the Kashmiri Pandits were people of the RSS. They had then created a terror environment in Kashmir. They killed their own people and called it a genocide committed by Islamists against Kashmiri Pandits.

The anchor added that the Kashmiri Pandit originally did not belong to Kashmir. They came from outside and forcefully settled in the valley despite Article 370 and 35 A being in place.

Pakistan anchor toes Congress’ line

The Pakistani anchor, as is customary, took a stance similar to that of Congress’ controversial stance on the film. On Sunday, INC Kerala Twitter handle had also sparked controversy by alleging, “Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man. The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government.”

When asked a reaction about Congress’ controversial stance on the film, actor Anupam Kher, who has played a pivotal role in the film, said that this is the time when all the lies are being exposed. It is shameful that the Kerala Congress is repeating the same lies even after so much evidence has emerged, even after The Kashmir Files has been made. I think we should not pay any heed to them. They have become dynastic and have fallen,” He added, “They (The Congress) is trying to strike their relevance by making us talk about them. I don’t want to give them that much importance.”

Moving on, the Pakistan anchor urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Baweja to save Kashmiris and Indian Muslims because, according to Haqeeqat TV, the film Kashmir Files will soon influence people’s minds and set a bad precedent, resulting in mass destruction of Muslims in the valley.

The Pakistani channel said that Vivek Agnihotri has made this particular movie to fulfil India’s anti-Muslim agenda, which is obvious with the way he was greeted by PM Narendra Modi.

Notably, Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi, and producer Abhishek Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, a day after the movie was released in theatres on Friday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures from the meeting on Saturday evening. Abhishek also shared pictures on Twitter and thanked the PM for his ‘appreciation’.

Vivek retweeted him and wrote, “I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi.”

Not being able to digest that the movie, against all odds, collected around Rs 27.15 crores in the very first weekend, anchor kept lamenting how well the film had been so well received and appreciated and how it became such a huge hit, booking so many profits.

The Haqeeqat TV anchor rues how the movie after a restrained platform release on merely 600 screens on Friday went closer to 2000 screens on Sunday and almost 3000 to 4000 screens Monday (March 14, 2022).

It may be noted that despite releasing on a limited screen across India, The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri has become a blockbuster hit within just two days of its release. The Kashmir Files, which brings the brutally honest account of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to the big screen, has received an unprecedented response from the audience.

Makers of The Kashmir Files celebrate the film’s huge success

Makers of the recent superhit movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ held a press conference in Delhi after the film met with huge success after its release on March 11. While Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi elaborated about the importance of the film at this juncture, veteran Actor Anupam Kher flew down from Mumbai amidst a shooting schedule, especially to celebrate the success of the film.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri asserted in the press conference that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has truly become a people’s film. He talked about the lack of awareness and denial people were living in about the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, which, he claimed, prompted him to make the film.

In the press conference, Vivek Agnihotri along with KP diaspora member Surinder Kaul talked about the support garnered by the film from the east coast state of Rhode Island in the USA.