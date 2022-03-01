On February 28, Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India, refuted the claims made by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi that Indians are not being allowed by Poland to enter from Ukraine’s border. Chaturvedi had tagged Poland’s Embassy in India and said entry to Poland was being denied to lots of Indian students. She further alleged those students who were allowed entry on Sunday were sent back.

Burakowski requested Chaturvedi not to spread fake news and check her sources before posting anything on social media. He said the Polish government did not deny entry to anyone from Ukraine.

His reply irked the Shiv Sena leader, who lashed out at the Ambassador for calling out her misinformation. She said she would be happy to share the details of the students who allegedly made the claims. “I’d appreciate before screaming fake news having the basic etiquette to reaching out,” she added.

He added he was sure Indians were not denied entry by the Polish authorities and urged her to share the details of the students with the Poland Embassy in India. He further said the Embassy of Poland in India was in constant contact with Ambassador of India to Poland Nagma Mallick to coordinate the evacuation of the Indian students.

When the Ambassador asked her to DM the details as he cannot share his number in Public, Chaturvedi bluntly refused to do so and said her number was in public and he could contact her after getting all the information. Here, Chaturvedi insinuated that the ambassador of Poland, who is actually coordinating and helping with the Indian government’s evacuation program from Poland, does not have all the facts, and she knows better.

Burakowski said so far, over three lakh refugees (of all nationalities) had crossed borders between Ukraine and Poland since Russia’s military action began on February 24, and there were 1200 Indians among them. Chaturvedi called for speaking through the official channel after that instead of talking on Twitter. Interestingly, it was her who initiated the conversation on the social media platform.

Another interesting aspect of the conversation was that Chaturvedi was irked to see the Ambassador replying to her personally when she ‘did not tag him in the initial tweet.

While the Ambassador had asked her to send details to the Embassy of Poland, Chaturvedi shared a photograph of the students who she claimed were denied entry in Poland or sent back from Poland. She was also irked by the fact that Indian Embassy in Poland had retweeted Burakowski’s reply to Chaturvedi.

India to operate buses on the Ukrainian side for Indians

As per the latest advisory by the Embassy of India in Poland, ten buses have started operating at Shehyni on the Ukraine side of the border.

The buses would take the Indian citizens to other border checkpoints for transit entry into Poland. The buses would drive through Krakowiec and Budomierz border checkpoints and drop students at the residential accommodation arranged by the Embassy at Rzeszow, Poland.

The aim is to reduce the crowding at Shehyni and provide Indian nationals safe environment. The buses are exclusively arranged for those who are stuck at the Shehyni border. The embassy has further urged the Indians lodged in Lviv to stay put and wait for the congestion at the Shehyni border to ease. The government of Poland had also earlier declared that Indian students will not be asked to produce visas.