14 Punjab Police personnel given awards for ensuring safety of PM Modi without lapses during his Jalandhar visit

The cops were awarded 'DGP's Commendation Disc' for ensuring that no Ferozepur like incident took place during the Jalandhar visit of PM Modi, and there were no lapses in the security arrangements.

The Punjab Police has rewarded 14 police personnel the ‘DGP’s Commendation Disc’ for ensuring that security measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar during the Assembly elections were flawless. This move comes after the Punjab police were criticized for failing to provide adequate protection during the Prime Minister’s visit to Ferozepur in January of this year.

PM Modi had Jalandhar on February 14 to address a mass gathering ahead of the State Assembly elections, after the security lapse a month go in the state. The cops were awarded for ensuring that no Ferozepur like incident took place during the Jalandhar visit of PM Modi, and there were no lapses in the security arrangements.

According to an order issued by Punjab DGP VK Bhawra on March 26, the award was given to a total of 14 police personnel. Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman Harshadray Nimbale, Kapurthala SSP Dayama Harish Omprakash, Commandant 7th Battalion Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Commandant 27th Batallion Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh, AIG Gurmeet Singh, and Commandant 80th Batallion Jagmohan Singh are among the officers who have received the DGP’s Commendation Disc.

The award was also given to AIG Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, DCP Jalandhar Jaskitranjit Singh Teja, AIG Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu, Manjeet Singh Dhesi, ADCP Jalandhar Suhail Qasim Mir, DSP Rakesh Yadav, and Inspector Vivek Chandar.

The security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Farmers blocked a flyover in Punjab on January 5, causing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade to stall for almost 20 minutes. The Prime Minister was travelling to Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone for a number of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore and address the public.

A huge security breach occurred when private automobiles were spotted approaching the cavalcade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, cancelled his trip to Ferozepur and returned to Delhi. 

The Punjab government, according to the MHA, failed to deploy appropriate security to safeguard the safety of any road traffic. According to reports, the Punjab Police guided the demonstrators to the overpass where the PM’s convoy was due to pass.

