A day after Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party won a massive victory in the Punjab assembly elections, banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice has made sensational claims. In a letter, the SFJ claimed that the AAP used pro-Kkhalistani votes and pro-Khalistani funds, including funds from foreign nations provided by pro-Khalistani elements to secure AAP victory in Punjab.

Letter by SFJ

However, the letter contains another explosive claim. The letter says that, on February 17, AAP had circulated a fake letter in their name to falsely claim that the SFJ is supporting AAP in the Punjab elections. The letter was disowned by SFJ’s Pannu in a video released on social media.

The current letter says that on February 18, soon after they denounced the fake letter, a person identifying himself as AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha had called the SFJ, and asked them to own the fake letter. The same person, identifying himself as Raghav Chadha, also offered them money for it and promised that when the AAP comes to power, they will pass a resolution in the Punjab assembly in support of the Khalistan Referendum, claims the letter.

SFJ is an anti-India secessionist group headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The organisation is banned in India for its pro-Khalistani separatist activities. The organisation’s stated goal is to hold a ‘Khalistan Referendum’ in Punjab and secede Punjab from India.