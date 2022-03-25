'Relationship with China is not normal': Dr. S Jaishankar after meeting Chinese FM Wang Yi

Dr S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, and Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, met in Delhi today for delegation-level talks. Since the Galwan border confrontation in 2020, this is the greatest degree of interaction between the two nations.

Wang Yi initially met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval earlier in the day. They addressed the prospect of completely disengaging Indian and Chinese soldiers along their respective borders. Doval and Wang discussed the necessity for early and total disengagement in contested regions, as well as the removal of obstacles to let the bilateral relationship be normal.

Dr. Jaishankar met Wang at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Greeted Chinese FM Wang Yi at Hyderabad House.



Our discussions commence shortly.

Soon after the meeting, Dr Jaishankar said, “We met for about 3 hours and addressed a broad substantive agenda in an open and candid manner. We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020.”

In a press briefing after the talks, Dr Jaishankar disclosed some of the points of the discussion. He also expressed concerns over the statement made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a recent session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He said, “I explained to him why we found that statement objectionable. It was a subject discussed at some length. I conveyed that we hope China will follow independent foreign policy and not get affected by anything.”

Responding to a question by a journalist on Quad, he said that there was no mention of Quad. he said, “The Indo-pacific was not discussed just like the quad.”

Dr Jaishankar also remarked that India’s current relationship with China is unhealthy. When asked whether everything between India and China is alright, he replied, “No, our relationship is not normal, given the presence of a large number of troops in contravention of the 1993-96 agreements.”

No, our relationship (with China at present) is not normal, given the presence of a large number of troops in contravention of the 1993-96 agreements: EAM S Jaishankar on meeting with Chinese Foreign Min Wang Yi

“So long there are very large deployments, border situation is not normal. We still have ongoing friction areas, have made progress in resolving some friction areas including Pangong Tso. Our discussion today was how to take this forward,” he added.

Stressing on the present situation, Dr. Jaishankar said, “Current situation is a ‘Work in Progress,’ obviously, at a slower pace than desirable…This needs to be taken forwards since completion of the disengagement is necessary for disengagement.”

Current situation is a 'Work in Progress', obviously, at a slower pace than desirable…This needs to be taken forwards since completion of the disengagement (at LAC) is necessary for disengagement: EAM S Jaishankar on meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

According to sources, the duo also emphasised the need for continuing constructive exchanges at the diplomatic and military levels in order to restore peace and tranquillity. They both agreed that both nations must take precautions to guarantee that their activities do not undermine the spirit of equality and mutual security.

The meeting also covered topics such as Indian students enrolling at Chinese universities. “I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven’t been allowed to return citing Covid restrictions. We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves the future of many young people,” Dr. Jaishankar stated.

After a protracted stalemate, the visit can be seen as a step to rekindle the physical connection. Wang Yi is scheduled to fly to Nepal later today after visiting Pakistan and Afghanistan before landing in Delhi.