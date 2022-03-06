On Saturday (March 5), TV journalist Rubika Liyaquat was attacked by Islamists on social media for sporting a saree, bindi and gajra. She had posted a picture wherein she was seen driving a car in a saree.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Why do people think when a woman is all ready and decked up, she shouldn’t be on the drivers’ seat… make no mistake, steering should always be in your hand whether you are ready or not..”

Rubika Liyaquat had batted for uniformity in schools and did not endorse wearing of religious attire instead of uniform. This had irked the Islamists, who then accused her of being anti-Islam.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rubika Liyaquat

Islamists, who pretend to respect women’s right to choose what they want to wear, began drawing a false equivalence between her attire and the ongoing Hijab row in schools in Karnataka. While conveniently ignoring the fact that the journalist is not bound to wear a uniform, they targeted Rubika Liyaquat for opposing the ‘right to wear Hijab’ in schools.

One Firoz Khan remarked, “Brother, you look cool in a saree but you are naughty at the same time. You can wear a saree as per your choice but a girl can’t wear hijab as per her choice. You are talking about women’s empowerment through this tweet but mock Priyanka Gandhi. ”

Screengrab of the tweet

It must be mentioned that Islamists have been trying to create mass hysteria and elicit a violent reaction by repeating the fake news about a ‘hijab ban’ in India.

“Definitely ma’am you can drive car in make up but can’t study in #Hijab?” another Islamist made frivolous comparison.

Screengrab of the tweet

“So this same lady thinks women in hijab can’t study? Btw, the make up looks very ugly,” wrote another.

Screengrab of the tweet

“You can wear saree, gajra or bindi… but you get mad when a girl does purdah. Infidels have their unique way of doing propaganda.”

One Islamist tried to denigrate the TV by morphing a man’s picture on top of her face.

Screengrab of the tweet

Karnataka hijab controversy

Last month, some Muslim students from the PU College in Karnataka filed a petition in the High Court to allow them to attend classes wearing Hijab. They were denied entry into classes because the college management stated that the hijab is not part of the uniform and it cannot be allowed in classes. Since then, the ‘students’ have been protesting while wearing burqas.

The Muslim students had started wearing hijab and burqa to their school, college in defiance of the uniform rules since December 2021 after coming in touch with the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in October 2021. The students had admitted being in consultation with the CFI.

Subsequently, the lawyers representing the Muslim students had cited Sharia in the secular court to make a point on hijab.