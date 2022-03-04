The Kerala Police on Thursday arrested Maulvi Sharaafuddin for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a Madarsa. The Muslim cleric had raped the minor several times and threatened her to keep her mouth shut.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of severe stomach ache on February 25. She was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors declared that she was pregnant. The girl had kept quiet as the Maulvi had threatened her that he would harm her family if she tells the truth.

The family then had to convince the girl that nothing would happen to them if she spoke the truth out. According to the reports, the Maulvi was raping the little girl from November 2021. Sharafuddin, who worked as an assistant in the madrasa used to call the girl to the madrasa even before the regular class and used to rape her.

The Maulvi had also recorded the rapes on his video camera and used the clips to threaten the minor. The police have registered a case under POCSO and the relevant sections of the IPC.

Muslim cleric arrested in Hyderabad for raping a 10-year-old minor

Several other reports have emerged indicating a rise in rapes inside Madarsas in the last two months. In another such horrific incident, a Muslim cleric Shoaib Akhtar was arrested for raping a 10-year-old child on February 14 in Hyderabad. The incident came to light on February 6 when the boy complained of heavy bleeding from his private parts.

The family members of the boy thought that the pain was casual and would disappear in the coming days. When they further inquired out of suspicion, the child told that Shoaib Akhtar had been forcing him for the past 10 days. The locals and the family members caught the Maulana and demanded the Police arrest him. The Police then conducted a medical examination of the Akhtar and arrested him under section 377 of IPC in the process of investigation. According to the reports, the boy was admitted to Madarsa two months ago.

Uttar Pradesh: Imam arrested for raping a minor girl inside a mosque in Mainpuri

In yet another similar incident on January 26, Imam Jamal Ahmad was arrested for raping an 8-year-old girl inside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri area. According to the reports, the victim girl was crying, asking the Imam to leave her but to no avail. The Imam allowed them to go her only when the girl started bleeding from her private parts.

Further adding to the heinous crime, the Imam had threatened the girl in the name of the Quran and asked her to keep shut her mouth. He also asked her to come to the mosque every day as her absence might have raised suspicion. The case was registered against him under section 376 of the IPC and the provisions of the POCSO Act.