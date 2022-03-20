Actress and Model Sherlyn Chopra has hit back at ‘Fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair after he questioned her ‘double-standards’ on Twitter. Admitting that at a time she used to be ‘woke’, Chopra has said that there is a limit to dumbfoundedness (Ch*tiyapanti) as well.

It all started with actress Kajol putting a video on Holi while urging her fans to ‘save water’ while celebrating a ‘safe Holi’. The actress soon faced ire on social media for her sermonising on the Hindu festival, including Sherlyn Chopra who wrote, “Why is this wisdom served only during Holi and Deepawali? Why do we have so much trouble with our festivals???” She later asked, “Why does nobody speak during Bakri Eid or Eid-ul-Azha?”

ज्ञान सिर्फ़ होली और दीपावली के समय क्यों पेला जाता है?

इतनी दिक़्क़त क्यों होती है हमारे त्योहारों से???



बकरीद | ईद-उल-अज़हा के समय ज्ञान क्यों नहीं बाँटा जाता? https://t.co/JSz6wmrCrt — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) March 18, 2022

Sherlyn Chopra suggested that while questions are not raised when goats are slaughtered en masse and gallons of water is wasted during the Bakri Eid, it is only on Hindu festivals when people are sermonised. Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of ‘Alt-News’ found an opportunity in hitting back at Sherlyn by pulling out her tweets from the past on Holi.

In his quintessential Alt News-fact-checking style, Zubair pointed out a tweet by Chopra from 2013, where Chopra could be seen giving her wishes on Holi with the hashtag ‘let’s not forget to #SaveWater.” Replying to Zubair’s accusation, Chopra hit out at him confessing that there used to be a time when she was ‘Woke’.

She wrote, “There was a time when we used to be woke. On the day of Holi, we used hashtags like ‘Save Water’ + ‘Save Animals’ and on the day of Deepawali, we raised slogans like ‘Stop Pollution’. She added further, “If this was not enough, on Bakri Eid, we used to talk about our favourite Mutton Recipes. Soon, I understood that there is a limit to dumbfoundedness (Ch*tiyapanti) too!