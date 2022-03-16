Devendra Yadav Bablu, a Samajwadi Party worker, committed suicide just days after the Bhartiya Janata Party won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The defeat of the Samajwadi Party, particularly at his booth, is said to have prompted the suicide. The SP worker shot himself with a country-made gun in Hardoi in UP.

#Hardoi: A #SamajwadiParty (@samajwadiparty) worker, Devendra Yadav Bablu ended life by suicide after the party lost at his booth. pic.twitter.com/QoEiF7faBc — IANS (@ians_india) March 16, 2022

According to reports, Devendra Yadav Bablu, 40, shot himself in the head on Tuesday (March 15). His family rushed him to the Madhoganj community health centre, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased’s family members were quoted as saying that Devendra was upset since the locals had been mocking and taunting him because his party had lost at his booth. The Samajwadi Party worker appeared to have taken on the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the party’s candidate from his village, but he was unable to secure support for the candidate.

Subrat Tripathi, a Madhoganj inspector, stated that Devendra was alone in a room on the second floor of the house when he shot himself with a country made gun. According to the police official, the deceased’s body was returned to the family following a post-mortem examination.

At present it is not known why the political worker had an illegal country-made gun with him, and how and why he had procured it.

The Samajwadi Party worker has left behind his wife Sangeeta and three children.

The results of the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections in the five states of India, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur was declared on March 10, 2022. Out of the 5 states that went in the polls, BJP won UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

A total of 8 candidates namely, Anil Verma (SP), Ashish Singh Somvanshi (INC), Nitin Agarwal (BJP), Shobhit Pathak (BSP), Akhtar Ali (ASPKR), Ataurrahman (AIMIM), Mohit Mishra (ABNP), Sushil Kumar Pandey (AAP) had contested from the Hardoi constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Nitin Aggarwal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anil Verma from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 42411 votes.