In the 2022 Assembly elections that concluded with the results yesterday on the 10th of March 2022, BJP won 4 states with AAP sweeping Punjab. The 4 states where BJP marched to victory were Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. In Goa, BJP scored 20 seats, 32 in Manipur, 47 in Uttarakhand and 255 in Uttar Pradesh. In 4 out of these 5 states, BJP increased their vote share significantly, cementing their march towards political dominance.

Increase in vote share of BJP in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP secured 255 seats with the majority mark being 202. In the last Assembly Elections, BJP had scored a 312 seats.

While the seats of BJP have declined, there is an increase in BJP’s vote share in the state from 2017 to 2022.

In 2017, according to the Election Commission data, BJP secured 39.67% vote share in the state with 3,44,03,299 votes in total.

In 2022, according to Election Commission data, BJP’s vote share went up significantly.

From 39.67%, BJP increased its vote share to 41.3% in Uttar Pradesh.

Increase in vote share of BJP in Manipur

In 2022, BJP secured 32 seats in Manipur. In 2017, BJP had won 21 seats. In Manipur, BJP not only increased its voteshare but also its seats.

In 2017, BJP had secured 36.28% vote share in Manipur according to EC data.

In 2022, however, according to EC data, the vote share went from 36.28% to 37.8%.

Increase of vote share of BJP in Goa

In 2022, BJP won 20 seats in Goa whereas in 2017, BJP had secured 13 seats. In Goa, BJP not only increased its seats but also its vote share.

In 2017, BJP had won 32.48% of the vote share in Goa.

In 2022, BJP increased its vote share in Goa.

According to the EC website, BJP increased its vote share from 32.48% in 2017 to 33.3% in 2022.

Increase of vote share of BJP in Punjab

In 2017, BJP won 3 seats in Punjab by itself and that tally went down to 2 in 2022. However, BJP managed to increase its vote share in the state.

In 2017, according to the EC website, BJP on its own secured 5.39% of the vote share.

In 2022, BJP managed to lose one seat but increase its vote share.

From 5.39% in 2017, BJP increased its vote share in Punjab in 2022 to 6.60%.

The only state where BJP could not manage to increase its vote share was in Uttarakhand. BJP had in 2017 won 57 seats. That tally came down to 47 seats in 2022. In terms of vote share as well, BJP seems to have lost ground. In 2017, BJP had secured 46.51% vote share, however, in 2022, that vote share came down to 44.33%.

It is interesting to note that even after the raging farmer’s protest that turned violent and saw the involvement of Leftist and Khalistani elements, BJP has increased its vote share in Punjab.

With increasing vote share across the board, it would seem like BJP’s march towards political dominance is almost complete with regional parties withering away except in Punjab and partly in Uttar Pradesh and the only national party, Congress, delivering its worst performance ever.