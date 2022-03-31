BJP Mahila Mocha leader Priti Gandhi on Thursday informed that a notice has been sent to her by Punjab Police over a tweet. This comes days after the AAP forms government in Punjab with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister.

What is this notice for @PunjabPoliceInd?! Is this the new Arvind Kejriwal model of governance?! Is this why he wanted the Police?! To settle personal scores?! Who is the Chief Minister of Punjab?! Bhagwant Mann or Arvind Kejriwal?! pic.twitter.com/zPZTla2OwT — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) March 31, 2022

On Thursday, Priti Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight the notice issued to her by Punjab police over an unidentified tweet. It is important to note while the notice does not mention for which tweet of Gandhi attracted the enquiry, she has been asked to arrive at the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Police station in Punjab by April 4, 2022. The notice mentions that the Cyber Crime department of Punjab state has taken cognizance of Gandhi’s tweet issued by her verified Twitter account ‘@MrsGandhi’.

“What is this notice for Punjab Police?! Is this the new Arvind Kejriwal model of governance?! Is this why he wanted the Police?! To settle personal scores?! Who is the Chief Minister of Punjab?! Bhagwant Mann or Arvind Kejriwal?!” she asked on Twitter.

An FIR has been registered against Priti Gandhi on March 17, 2022, under sections 295-A, 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. While the Punjab Police has summoned Gandhi without giving any explanation many political leaders, intellectuals and authors have voiced their support for Priti Gandhi calling out the Bhagwant Mann Government’s violation of Freedom of Speech.

This is just UNRELENTING. Now police under the @AamAadmiParty are chasing and harassing @MrsGandhi for her tweet on @ArvindKejriwal. No wonder they so desperately wanted to rule a State where they could control the police. Expect more, much more.



I stand with @MrsGandhi. pic.twitter.com/byefYpSujT — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 31, 2022

This is such a vague notice, there’s nothing specific no allegation made out. Is it to trouble @MrsGandhi I see no other agenda behind such a notice. We all are there with you in this Priti. https://t.co/AJ0WLDZorW — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) March 31, 2022

AAP’s targeting of BJP leaders soon after coming to Punjab has come to light after a similar FIR was lodged against Delhi BJP leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga by Patiala Police after he criticised Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his insensitive comments on Kashmiri Pandits. FIR against Bagga was reportedly withdrawn a day after.