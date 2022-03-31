Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSummons issued to BJP Mahila Morcha leader Priti Gandhi by Punjab Police within days...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Summons issued to BJP Mahila Morcha leader Priti Gandhi by Punjab Police within days of AAP coming to power

On Thursday, Priti Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight the notice issued to her by Punjab police over an unidentified tweet.

OpIndia Staff
Priti Gandhi
Priti Gandhi is the former social media convener of BJP Mahila Morcha
5

BJP Mahila Mocha leader Priti Gandhi on Thursday informed that a notice has been sent to her by Punjab Police over a tweet. This comes days after the AAP forms government in Punjab with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Priti Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight the notice issued to her by Punjab police over an unidentified tweet. It is important to note while the notice does not mention for which tweet of Gandhi attracted the enquiry, she has been asked to arrive at the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Police station in Punjab by April 4, 2022. The notice mentions that the Cyber Crime department of Punjab state has taken cognizance of Gandhi’s tweet issued by her verified Twitter account ‘@MrsGandhi’.

“What is this notice for Punjab Police?! Is this the new Arvind Kejriwal model of governance?! Is this why he wanted the Police?! To settle personal scores?! Who is the Chief Minister of Punjab?! Bhagwant Mann or Arvind Kejriwal?!” she asked on Twitter.

An FIR has been registered against Priti Gandhi on March 17, 2022, under sections 295-A, 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. While the Punjab Police has summoned Gandhi without giving any explanation many political leaders, intellectuals and authors have voiced their support for Priti Gandhi calling out the Bhagwant Mann Government’s violation of Freedom of Speech.

AAP’s targeting of BJP leaders soon after coming to Punjab has come to light after a similar FIR was lodged against Delhi BJP leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga by Patiala Police after he criticised Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his insensitive comments on Kashmiri Pandits. FIR against Bagga was reportedly withdrawn a day after.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,773FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com