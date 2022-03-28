Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeCrimeUttar Pradesh: Abid gives triple talaq to his wife Asma over dowry, stabs her...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Abid gives triple talaq to his wife Asma over dowry, stabs her when she protests

Abid stabbed his wife when she protested the triple Talaq imposed on her after her parents could not meet her in-laws' rising demands for dowry.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Abid stabs his wife Asma after giving her triple talaq
Representational image: Kalinga TV
44

The police in Uttar Pradesh is looking for a man named Abid, who reportedly stabbed his wife Asma when she protested after Abid gave her triple Talaq. Abid and his family were forcing Asma for dowry, and when she couldn’t fulfil their demands, he gave her triple Talaq, reports Hindi daily Jagran. The incident reportedly took place in the Purwa Ilahi Baksh area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

According to the report, Abid and his wife Asma got into a fight over the former’s increasing demand for money from Asma’s family. The argument became heated, and in a fit of rage, Abid yelled Talaq three times, declaring that the marriage was over. When Asma objected, Abid stabbed her repeatedly.

When the injured Asma began screaming, her neighbours came to know about the attack and informed her parents about it. Asma’s parents rushed to her in-laws’ house and took her to the district hospital, where she is being treated. According to the reports, Asma is no longer in danger.

Firoz Chand, a resident of Shyamnagar in the Lisadi Gate police station area, told police that his sister married Abid, a resident of Purva Elahi Baksh in the Brahmapuri police station area, around 13 years ago. The couple have three sons. Abid, according to Firoz, is a police informant who is addicted to alcohol.

Abid and his relatives have been demanding ten lakh rupees from Asma and her family for the past few days. Even though Asma had brought some money from her maternal family to give to her in-laws, the demands for more money continued.

On Saturday night, the duo got into an argument over it, and Abid gave triple Talaq to Asma, and stabbed her when she objected.

Speaking about the incident, the Police station in-charge Dinesh Chandra Sharma said that police are investigating the case and efforts are on to nab Abid.

In 2019, India had passed the landmark triple Talaq bill, declaring the practice of instant triple Talaq as void and illegal, making it a cognizable offence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP triple talaq, triple talaq law, stabbing wife
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,744FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com