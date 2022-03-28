The police in Uttar Pradesh is looking for a man named Abid, who reportedly stabbed his wife Asma when she protested after Abid gave her triple Talaq. Abid and his family were forcing Asma for dowry, and when she couldn’t fulfil their demands, he gave her triple Talaq, reports Hindi daily Jagran. The incident reportedly took place in the Purwa Ilahi Baksh area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

According to the report, Abid and his wife Asma got into a fight over the former’s increasing demand for money from Asma’s family. The argument became heated, and in a fit of rage, Abid yelled Talaq three times, declaring that the marriage was over. When Asma objected, Abid stabbed her repeatedly.

When the injured Asma began screaming, her neighbours came to know about the attack and informed her parents about it. Asma’s parents rushed to her in-laws’ house and took her to the district hospital, where she is being treated. According to the reports, Asma is no longer in danger.

Firoz Chand, a resident of Shyamnagar in the Lisadi Gate police station area, told police that his sister married Abid, a resident of Purva Elahi Baksh in the Brahmapuri police station area, around 13 years ago. The couple have three sons. Abid, according to Firoz, is a police informant who is addicted to alcohol.

Abid and his relatives have been demanding ten lakh rupees from Asma and her family for the past few days. Even though Asma had brought some money from her maternal family to give to her in-laws, the demands for more money continued.

On Saturday night, the duo got into an argument over it, and Abid gave triple Talaq to Asma, and stabbed her when she objected.

Speaking about the incident, the Police station in-charge Dinesh Chandra Sharma said that police are investigating the case and efforts are on to nab Abid.

In 2019, India had passed the landmark triple Talaq bill, declaring the practice of instant triple Talaq as void and illegal, making it a cognizable offence.