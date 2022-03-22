Vikramaditya Singh of the Royal family of J&K resigns from Congress

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Senior Congress politician Karan Singh and a descendant of the Royal family of Jammu and Kashmir has resigned from the Congress Party.

Singh indicated in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi that he is resigning from the Congress party’s primary membership with immediate effect. “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress [INC] with immediate effect,” he wrote.

Further on the cause of his resignation, he stated, “It is my belief that the INC is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.”

I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress.



My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities. @INCJammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/g5cACgNf9y — Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) March 22, 2022

It should be noted that CM Ibrahim, a prominent Congress leader from Karnataka and a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, recently resigned from the party. He quit for a similar reason, citing a lack of responsiveness from higher leadership.

For a long time, Congress’s performance has been deteriorating. The party did not fare well in the recent assembly elections in five states. Notably, the Congress party won only two seats in Uttar Pradesh and got only 2.3 percent of the vote. Even worse, the party has forfeited deposits on 97 percent of the state seats it has run for.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), attacking the Congress, had recently claimed that its nationwide campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed miserably (BJP). TMC leaders went on to advise that Congress join the TMC and that its leaders unite under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership since she is the only one capable of fighting the BJP.