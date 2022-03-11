TMC leaders offer merger with Congress after it loses elections in 5 states

As the results of the assembly elections of 5 states have come out, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), targeting the Congress has stated that they have failed miserably in their national campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMC leaders went on to suggest that Congress should join the TMC and that its leaders should band together under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership since she is the only one capable of resisting the BJP.

Firhad Hakim, Kolkata mayor, and State Transport and Urban Development Minister of West Bengal said “I do not understand why such an old party like the Congress is disappearing. We were also part of this party.”

Firhad Hakim with Mamata Banerjee.

“The Congress should merge with the TMC. This is the right time. Then nationally on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose we can fight against the principles of Godse,” he added.

Another TMC leader and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also stated “we have said for a long time that the Congress cannot fight against a force like the BJP. To fight against the BJP, we need a leader like Mamata Banerjee. The Congress should understand this.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president of the Bengal Congress, strongly objected to the TMC’s offer, stating, “The TMC is the biggest agent of the BJP. If they are serious about fighting against the BJP, they should merge with the Congress.”

Taking a jib at TMC, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said, “In the next Lok Sabha elections (in 2024), Narendra Modi will be our Prime Ministerial face. From Thursday’s Assembly election results, it is clear that there is no TMC outside West Bengal.”

It should be emphasized that the TMC lost woefully in Goa, failing to secure even a single seat. Interestingly, in a severe setback for the TMC, its electoral ally, the Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP), won two seats and declared their support for the BJP.