Shocking news has come from Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur, where parents of a 6th-grade student have complained about forced conversion practices taking place in the city’s Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School. A 12-year-old girl studying in the government-aided school has alleged that Christian teachers abused her for wearing the Pattai (Vibhuti) and targetted her over her religion.

As per the video posted by Hindu Munnani on Facebook, the girl is seen recounting instances where she had to face the brunt of Christian teachers for being Hindu. According to the girl, one day, she was outrightly asked by her teacher ‘who saved us by sacrificing their life.’ When an unexpected reply came from the girl’s side, the teacher asserted, “Jesus gave his life for us. Why do none of you say his name?”. Another day, as part of her handwriting exercise, when the victim wrote the names of Muruga, Krishna and other Hindu deities in Tamil, the teacher scolded her telling not to write such things.

As per the girl’s complaint, the Tamil teacher, who is Christian by religion, even asked the students to pray with folded hands in a Christian way. One day, she pointed out the Vibhuti applied by the girl on her forehead interrogating,” How long does it take to wear that? Who applies it on your forehead?” According to the girl, she was also abused for wearing a Rudraksha mala. She was singled out as a punishment and was made to stand during the whole class for apparently scoring fewer marks, when the teacher ordered her, “Hey you Pattai wearing donkey, stand up!”

The parents have lodged a complaint against the teacher alleging open conversion practices and abuse of Hindu Gods happening in government-aided schools. The parents have demanded action against the teacher with a plea that such incidents should not take place in the future. Investigation Officer Ramesh has said, “We are investigating the matter. If true, action will be taken.”

Hindu Munnani has raised a voice calling it a case of compulsory proselytization in Government schools. “Compulsory conversion atrocities are taking place in all government schools across Tamil Nadu. What does the school education department do? Public outrage will erupt if proper action is not taken, ” Senthil Kumar Secretary, Hindu Munnani said.

Last week, a similar complaint was registered by a girl against a Christian teacher who abused the Hindu deities and forced the students to recite Christian prayers in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari. Earlier in January, Lavanya, 12th standard student from Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thirukattupali in Thanjavur died by suicide herself after she was tortured by her school authorities to convert to Christianity.