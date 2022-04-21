On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party associate Deepak Madan Deepu accused Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain of corruption and harassment ahead of the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election (MCD). Deepu claimed that Satyendra Jain had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore to issue the ticket for the Delhi Municipal Corporation election.

Deepu further stated that Satyendra Jain had traumatized him and harassed him to such an extent that he has thought about ending his life. On April 20, Deepu sat on a hunger strike outside the house of Jain and demanded his money back denying to fight the upcoming elections.

The AAP worker who does social service by providing free ambulance service across Delhi, explained his plight in a Facebook live video yesterday while he sat on hunger strike at the doorsteps of Jain. He said that he had helped AAP leader Satyendra Jain in winning the Delhi Legislative Assembly election, 2020 and that Jain had promised to give MCD ticket to him.

“I had campaigned very hard for Satyendra Jain in the 2020 elections. He had praised me and thanked me for helping him throughout. Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had called me and appreciated my efforts. Me and Satyendra Jain began maintaining good relations since then. Earlier this month I requested him to issue the ticket for the MCD elections and he asked me to deposit 1.5 crores in the Aam Aadmi Party fund. He said that the market rate was Rs 2 crore but was allowing me to pay Rs 50 lakhs less due to friendly relations”, Deepu said.

As demanded by Jain, Deepu reportedly managed to deposit Rs 1.15 crore in the party fund and assured to deposit a balance of Rs 35 lakhs before elections. “Jain deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the party fund in my name and began demanding Rs 35 lakhs from me. But the elections got postponed so I decided to give Rs 35 lakhs later. Jain began harassing me. I told him that I wanted to withdraw my name and that I had no interest in MCD elections now”, Deepu added.

According to the video, Satyendra Jain then called Deepu at his residence on April 10 and abused him for cheating him for money. The AAP worker listened to him and reiterated that the dates of the MCD elections are not known yet and that he was no longer interested in fighting the elections. Deepu demanded back his Rs 1.15 crore. Instead of responding to his demand, Jain threatened him to pay the balance of Rs 35 lakhs to the party fund.

The AAP worker further stated that he felt betrayed as he was traumatized by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. He has demanded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to look into the matter and has said that he will continue to protest until he gets back all his money. It is important to note that AAP associate Deepak Madan Deepu is former BJP member and RSS karyakarta.

Pertinently, this is not the first time that an AAP leader has been accused of corruption. Earlier, AAP councillor Geeta Rawat was caught red handed while taking bribe of Rs 20000 from a person for extending him the favor to lay the roof of his building. CBI had arrested Rawat and a small scale businessman named Sanaullah for mediating the money to the office.

CBI arrests East Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Geeta Rawat and a ‘private person’ for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person for extending him favour to lay roof of his building in an unhindered manner, the agency says pic.twitter.com/xw0ZULW59G — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Also, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on April 18 claimed that AAP in Delhi was indulged in corruption in Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Transport Corporation and other departments, and that its minister, Satyendar Jain, was being investigated over corruption charges.

Municipal elections in Delhi were planned to be held in April 2022 to elect 104 councilors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 104 councilors of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and 64 councilors of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. However, the elections were postponed and the new dates are not yet declared.