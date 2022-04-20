After the BJP highlighted the connections of Ansar, the main accused in Jahangirpuri violence, with the Aam Aadmi Party, the party was quick to activate a defence and counter-allegation campaign.

On Tuesday, Delhi AAP leader Atishi tweeted photos of Ansar participating in a rally of a former ‘BJP candidate’ Sangeeta Bajaj alleging that he has played a major role in getting BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest in an election. Bajaj had reportedly contested the 2017 MCD elections on a BJP ticket.

Atishi further went on to suggest that Ansar, the main accused in instigating the Jahangirpuri violence continues to play an active role in the BJP. This was followed by The AAP IT Cell tweeting the Ansar’s pictures repeatedly to claim that the mastermind was a BJP member. With this, The AAP machinery and its aligned media tried to suggest that since Ansar was a BJP member, he instigated the riots at the behest of the party. “It is clear that the BJP got the riots done,” Atishi Tweeted

No need to cover up now, Sangeeta bajaj joined AAP in 2020 in the presence of Sanjay singh. Both Tahir and Ansar are AAP factory product. pic.twitter.com/yYcuMUSF6p — Lala 🇮🇳 (@FabulasGuy) April 19, 2022

However, AAP’s attempts to distance itself from the accused didn’t bring much to them when social media users pointed out that Ansar has been associated with AAP. Popular Twitter user @FabulasGuy replied to Atishi saying that Sangeeta Bajaj drifted to the AAP from BJP in 2020 itself. The Twitter user posted a screengrab of AAP’s tweet announcing several Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee leaders quitting the party to join AAP in presence of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Saurav Bharadwaj says he doesn’t know who Sangeeta Bajaj is – today he did a pc showing Ansar pic with her & claimed Ansar is in BJP



Here is proof that since 2020 Sangeeta is with AAP with ALL supporters https://t.co/DUdS5mbWh8



I am attaching the AAP official website link pic.twitter.com/Rl4cpDC5sd — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 19, 2022

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala refuting AAP’s claims shared several screenshots highlighting Sangeeta Bajaj’s association with AAP. Poonawala’s tweet entails information on AAP’s website which details Ex-BJP Nagar Nigam candidate Bajaj’s entry into the AAP.

Prior to AAP’s tweet, several BJP leaders tweeted photos of Ansar participating in AAP functions. In these photos, he was clearly seen wearing an AAP cap during a party demonstration. Many pictures of Ansaar have resurfaced on the internet wherein he is seen flaunting his jewellery, and high-end cars and could be seen enjoying liquor. BJP National spokesperson Kapil Mishra has also claimed that Ansar has connections with the likes of Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid.

Who’s this…???



This is a ANSAR the Pakistani ISI Sleeper Cell from Bangladesh got the pix from some SM sharing and osint. This guy is affiliated with the AAP.. who was arrested by the cops but he is linked with Flesh Trade and other illegal Trafficking from Bengal to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/eDkLbQBDXe — Drkanabose (@drkanabose) April 17, 2022

Who is Ansar?

Among the several arrests made by Delhi Police for rioting with swords and pelting stones at the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Ansar has been named as the main conspirator for instigating the violence on the procession. Ansar was identified as the Muslim leader of the area who started the confrontation that led to the violence. He has previously been allegedly involved in mobilizing people from Jahangirpuri to Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests. As per Delhi Police, he was previously involved in two cases of assault and was also charged repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

With Ansar’s links with AAP now evident, the party’s attempts in distancing itself from the accused have failed. It can be noted the AAP’s interaction with rabid Islamist leaders from Amanatullah Khan to Tahir Hussain to Ansar is a full circle in its populist compromises.