Watch: Jahangirpuri riots accused Ansar makes Pushpa ‘Jhukega Nahin’ signature move while being taken to court

Jahangirpuri riots accused makes the Pushpa ‘Jhukega Nahi’ signature move while being taken to Rohini Court by Delhi Police.

#WATCH | Accused in Jahangirpuri violence case being taken to Rohini court pic.twitter.com/UZZPobYZ4n — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

In the video shared by news agency ANI, one can see one of the accused who is wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans is smiling as the police holds his hand while he’s being taken to the court. At around 18 seconds in the video, he makes the signature Pushpa film move where he moves his hand on his chin like Allu Arjun did.

You can see the above move in the video at around 3 seconds.

The accused who made the Pushpa move is identified as Ansar.

Jahangirpuri Hanuman Jayanti riots

On Saturday, April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, when a procession was being taken out in New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a Muslim mob started pelting stones and attacking the procession. Subsequently, riots escalated and guns were fired too. One accused Mohammad Aslam, along with 13 others have been arrested. It is reported that Aslam was the one who shot at the policemen.

Another video has gone viral on social media when a Muslim man wearing blue shirt and a skullcap can be seen shooting at the procession before running away.

The riot accused in above video does not seem to be having any remorse for perpetrating violence.