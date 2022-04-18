A day after Ansar, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence was sent to police custody, allegations have now surfaced that he is associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

The accusation was made by the Delhi BJP Chief, Adesh Gupta. He had alleged that Ansar is a member of the AAP. Gupta had also lambasted party supremo Arvind Kejriwal for harbouring rioters in his party.

Several pictures have now surfaced on social media, which show Ansar being garlanded by people. He was seen wearing the cap of the Aam Aadmi Party. While speaking about the matter, lawyer Prashant Umarao remarked, “Kejriwal’s pet thug, who attacked Hindus in Jahangirpuri.”

Popular Twitter user Vikrant had tweeted, “Ansar is an AAP Member who actively campaigned for The Party during Delhi Elections. After Tahir Hussain another feather in the party.”

Ansar is an AAP Member who actively campaigned for The Party during Delhi Elections.



After Tahir Hussain another feather in the party.https://t.co/ADcYnLDGeJ — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) April 18, 2022

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh had tweeted, “The primary accused in the rioting case during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, Ansar, has turned out to be the worker of the Aam Aadmi Party. Last time, Tahir Hussain turned out to be a leader of the same party.”

He further questioned, “Arvind Kejriwal, why do you love rioters so much? Why is the Delhi government providing all possible facilities to them?”

कल हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर हुए दंगे का मुख्य आरोपी अंसार AAP पार्टी का कार्यकर्ता निकला और पिछली बार के दंगों का आरोपी ताहिर हुसैन भी AAP का नेता निकला था।@ArvindKejriwal आखिर आपको दंगाइयों से इतना प्रेम क्यों है?



दिल्ली सरकार इनको सारी सुविधाएं क्यों दे रही है? — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) April 17, 2022

A Twitter user (@dkranbose) posted images of Ansar, wearing the cap of AAP, and sitting with a large stockpile of alcohol. “This guy is affiliated with the AAP who was arrested by the cops but he is linked with Flesh Trade and other illegal Trafficking from Bengal to Delhi,” he had alleged.

Who’s this…???



This is a ANSAR the Pakistani ISI Sleeper Cell from Bangladesh got the pix from some SM sharing and osint. This guy is affiliated with the AAP.. who was arrested by the cops but he is linked with Flesh Trade and other illegal Trafficking from Bengal to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/eDkLbQBDXe — Drkanabose (@drkanabose) April 17, 2022

BJP National spokesperson Kapil Mishra also claimed that Ansar has connections with the likes of Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid.

जहाँगीर पूरी से जितने दंगाई पकड़े जा रहे है ये सब लोग दिल्ली दंगो और शाहीन बाग में शामिल थे



मुख्य अपराधी अंसार, यहां से औरतों को सड़कें बंद करवाने के लिए लेकर सीलमपुर, जफराबाद, शाहीन बाग़ जाता था



इसके कनेक्शन ताहिर हुसैन, खालिद सैफी, उमर खालिद सबसे रहे हैं : कपिल मिश्रा pic.twitter.com/LAcbi4AgYQ — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 17, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to respond to the allegations or issue a clarification on the matter.

AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s role in Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was arrested in 2020 for sheltering a frenzied anti-Hindu mob in his bungalow in Moonga Nagar. They were seen hurling Molotovs and stones from atop Hussain’s house in their surrounding areas.

The residents of the region claimed that the Muslim mob attempted to vandalise the Shiva temple across the street and in their endeavour burnt down the building adjacent to the temple. Tahir Hussain in his confession to the Delhi Police said that his close associate Khalid Saifi had planned the riots with him. He had revealed his plans to exploit his political position and money against the Hindu community.

He promised Saifi that he will always be ready to take any step. After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and the Indian government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah, Tahir and Khalid met and decided that this was the time to act.

The charge sheet pertaining to FIR 114 stated that Tahir played a vital role in burning several Hindu shops in the Khajuri Khas area along with his accomplices. During the investigation, police found out that he had instigated a mob during the riots of 24th and 25th February 2020 saying that Hindus have killed many Muslims and had set their shops on fire at the Sherpur Chowk.

The charge sheet said, “Only 64 live cartridges and 22 empty cartridges were recovered at his instance. During interrogation, he could not give an account of the remaining 14 live cartridges and 22 empty/fired cartridges, when and where the same were fired/used.”

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan supported Tahir Hussain, had justified beheadings over blasphemy

In March 2020, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan came out in defence of Tahir Hussain. He raised the issue of Muslim victimhood to assert that Tahir Hussain was innocent and was being framed by the government because of his faith.

“Today, Tahir Hussain is behind the bars because he is a Muslim. Perhaps, it is the biggest crime in India today to be a Muslim and it might be possible that it would be proven that Tahir Hussain was behind orchestrating the violence in Delhi,” he had tweeted.

आज ताहिर हुसैन सिर्फ़ इस बात की सज़ा काट रहा है की वो एक मुस्लिम है। शायद आज हिंदुस्तान में सबसे बड़ा गुनाह मुस्लिम होना है ये भी होसकता है आने वाले वक्त में ये साबित करदिया जाए कि दिल्ली की हिंसा ताहिर हुसैन ने कराई है। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) March 7, 2020

Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party legislator threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple, over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In a tweet, Khan had said, “We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this.”

Taking action against his tweet which calls for the beheading of the temple priest, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Amanatullah Khan as well.