Alwar: Muslim group files case against Congress, alleges party incited unrest using temple demolition drive

On April 27, a Muslim group filed a complaint against Congress District Head Yogesh Mishra, alleging the party used the temple demolition drive to cause communal disharmony in the region. A Muslim youth identified as Sahoon filed the complaint. He alleged that Congress MLA was responsible for the demolition, and local Muslims had nothing to do with it. He added that the Congress leaders were aware of the development as MLA had visited the temple site.

Speaking to Republic World, a Muslim youth said, “The entire role behind the demolition of the temples in Rajgarh is that of the Congress. A Congress MLA is responsible. We Muslims do not have anything to do with this, we did not want the temples to be demolished. Congress was responsible for this, it was their administration, their MLA had gone there.”

Another Muslim youth said further added that Alwar was a peaceful place, and no such riots had happened there. “They are worried about why this is not happening. How will they benefit politically without riots? Who will need them? This is why this is happening.”

Sahoon used to be a Congress worker. He resigned from the party over the temple demolition matter. He said, “Congress District Head Yogesh Mishra gave an unconstitutional speech. He provoked people with his speech. He had said, ‘You cannot remove two stones from a mosque. Try and see what would happen.’ If anything happens to any religious site, a mosque or something else, who would be responsible?”

Sahoon claimed that after he lodged his protest, the party sought a reply from him. Mishra released a video the next day in which he alleged that his speech was misinterpreted by the people, but he did not apologize for what he had said. Sahoon tried to save the party and put all the blame on Mishra.

Speaking to Republic, Sadar Police Station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said the Police will investigate the matter based on the complaint and take appropriate action.

Alwar Temple demolition

On April 22, the Rajasthan government demolished a 300-year old Shiv Mandir on the pretext of development in the area. The administration used a bulldozer to bring down the temple. The ancient Shiva Linga in the temple was cut out using a drill, and the old sculptures were broken during the demolition drive.

Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena alleged notice was issued to the locals in the matter, which was refuted by the locals. The residents around the temple blamed the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government for running a vendetta against the area as they had elected BJP councillors.