The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday demanded ‘bulldozer justice’ against the miscreants who attacked the Hanuman Shobha Yatra on Sunday in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Slamming the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government over the incident, BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-in charge Sunil Deodhar said that the state Chief Miniter had long tested the patience of Hindus and the BJP.

“Alarming Situation witnessed by Hindus yesterday in Nellore when stone-pelting happened from Illegal mosque on ‘Hanuman Sobha Yatra’ also beer bottle was thrown on idol! Shame! Mr @ysjagan How long are you going to test the patience of Hindus? AP need #buldozerjustice @HMOIndia,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy also stated on Twitter that the youths from the Mosque in the city of Nellore made uncivilized gestures when the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing peacefully from the Nellore district court road. He alleged that some people from the masjid premises tried to instigate the participants of the procession.

Sharing the video on social media, he highlighted the Islamist slogans raised by the miscreants and their act of disturbing the peace during the procession. “These were the slogans made from the other side while the procession was marching peacefully. This is the situation of our Hindus in the country that belongs to Hindus. Hindu Gods are abused. If we consider peace and secularism now, we will not be able to even walk on the roads. Let’s turn around. It’s time to let the world know that our country is a Hindu country”, the tweet in the local language roughly read.

శాంతియుతంగా శోభాయాత్ర వెళుతుంటే ఇవీ అటువైపు నుంచి చేసిన నినాదాలు

హిందూ దేశంలో ఇదీ మన హిందువుల పరిస్థితి.

ఇప్పుడు శాంతి,లౌకికవాదం అంటూ కూర్చుంటే రేపు మనల్ని రోడ్లపైన కూడా తిరగనివ్వరు

తిరగబడదాం….ఇది మన దేశం చొరబాటుదారులది కాదని ప్రపంచానికి తెలిసేలా చెప్పే సమయం వచ్చింది pic.twitter.com/5UqMw3FGCP — Vakati Narayana Reddy (@Vakati_MLC_BJP) April 26, 2022

Hanuman procession attacked in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore

According to the reports, the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city of Nellore was initiated from TTD Kalyana Mandapam to the Stonehouse Pet area. More than 15,000 Hindus had participated in the peaceful procession. When the procession was peacefully passing through the district court road, the Islamists from the nearby mosque attacked the procession by pelting stones and glass bottles.

The Islamists also threw beer bottles at the statue of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). They displayed uncivilized signals and raised Islamist slogans at the procession and disrupted the peace and harmony during the event. However, the Police efficiently handled the situation as the organizers of the procession had taken the authorized permission for carrying out the Shobha Yatra.

BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-in charge Sunil Deodhar on April 26 also noted that the Mosque built near the Nellore District Court was illegal and that the state government should bulldoze off the illegal construction. He referred to the anti-encroachment drive that recently took place in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and other states like Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, and said that houses and properties of those involved in the communal clashes should be razed down.

Also, MLC Reddy mentioned that the land where the masjid stood belonged to the public works department and was encroached upon a few years back. According to the reports, the High Court had given an eviction order four years back but the officials had failed to implement the directions yet. Reddy warned that Hindus will not stay silent if such an incident happens again. He said that he would file a contempt petition in the court of law against the anti-social elements in the city.

BJP meanwhile has taken serious objection to the incident and has handed over a representation to the district collector asking to maintain communal harmony in the city.