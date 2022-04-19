The Delhi police officers who have previously served in the minority-dominated Jahangirpuri have revealed that the area is a “hub of criminals” who can easily acquire illegal weapons, reports News18.

According to police officers, who have served or supervised the range, said that Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the area which was marred with violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti last week, is “criminal-prone”. On Saturday, an enraged Muslim mob attacked Hindu devotees during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in which eight policemen and locals were injured.

The police officers, including former joint commissioners and station house officers (SHO), have revealed to News18 that the area is sensitive as criminal activities are routine in Jahangirpuri. The locality with a high Muslim population is under the jurisdiction of North-West Delhi.

Senior Indian Police Service officer, who served in the area as the district deputy commissioner of police (DCP), also said the area is prone to criminal activities.

“While running the North-West District, the priority is maintaining law and order in Jahangirpuri. The local police should have a good network and penetration in the area. In case of any street crime such as robbery, mostly, a criminal from the area is found to be either involved or aware of it,” a senior officer said.

Jahangirpuri police station registers one case every six hours

As per the records, the Jahangirpuri police station registers one case every six hours. Reportedly, the area is also one of the top 10 in Delhi for robberies. In 2021, the police station registered 1,130 cases, while in 2022, the number was 439 in the first three months.

“Any special unit such as crime branch or special cell etc. avoids operating in the area without the support of local police, especially the beat officer. However, an attack on cops, like the one on Saturday, is unprecedented,” a DCP who served in the area said.

An inspector, who was once posted in the area, said to News18 that the two blocks – C and CD blocks are a priority and under the radar of local police.

“Kushal Chowk in Jahangirpuri is an area where maintaining law and order is a top priority. The officer said that local staff and beat officers have good sources in the area,” the officer said.

The cop said it is not surprising to find residents of the area possessing illegal arms, which were used during riots. The senior officer said that area had seen a growth in the number of migrants over the past few years.

“It is among Delhi’s top areas where illegal arms can be procured easily. Even after multiple operations conducted by Delhi Police in the area, criminals manage to get arms illegally,” said a joint commissioner of police who has served the range. Not only Delhi Police, but there have also been instances where other state police have contacted local police regarding crimes in their states. The men often commit crimes in other cities and come back here,” said a senior officer.

On April 16, Islamists attacked Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Several people were injured, including police personnel. So far, 40 people have been arrested by the Police in the case, including prime accused Ansar and Aslam. There have been allegations that Ansar is an Aam Aadmi Party member, and the party is yet to respond to the same.