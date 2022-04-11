On April 11, the Khargone administration took strict action against the miscreants who had pelted stones at the Ram Navami procession on Sunday. The illegally constructed buildings were bulldozed by the administration. Five JCB machines were deployed for the task. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had hinted that the MP government would take strict action against those who were involved in stone-pelting, rioting and arson.

मध्यप्रदेश: खरगोन में रामनवमी की शोभायात्रा पर जिन्होंने पथराव किया था पुलिस ने उन आरोपियों के घरों पर बुलडोजर चलाया pic.twitter.com/q4GS4AMHa2 — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) April 11, 2022

Multiple videos emerged on social media where JCB machines could be seen in action amid the presence of a heavy police force.

खरगोन में 5 जेसीबी से दंगाइयों के घर पर की जा रही है अतिक्रमण की कार्रवाई । pic.twitter.com/xR4kWpfkwG — Shubham Gupta (@shubhjournalist) April 11, 2022

In a statement, CM Chouhan said, “What happened in Khargone was unfortunate. We will not spare any rioters. Everyone will be punished. We will recover the cost of damage to both public and private properties from the rioters, as per the law that has been passed. We have identified the rioters, and they will be punished accordingly.

मध्यप्रदेश में हमने लोक एवं निजी संपत्ति को नुकसान का निवारण एवं नुकसानी की वसूली विधेयक पारित किया है।

खरगोन के दंगाइयों को दण्डित तो किया ही जाएगा साथ ही नुकसान की वसूली भी उनसे की जाएगी।

राज्य सरकार इस हेतु क्लेम ट्रिब्यूनल का गठन कर रही है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 11, 2022

He further added that the state government is forming a claim tribunal for the same.

Cabinet Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said, “There is peace in Khargone at the moment. An ample police force has been deployed. I would like to tell clearly. We are identifying the rioters. 77 people have been arrested so far. Those houses that were used to pelt stones will be demolished. No one has the right to disturb peace and harmony in the state.”

What happened in Khargone?

On April 10, a Ram Navami procession that began in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone had to be abandoned midway after it came under a volley of stones. Several vehicles were set on fire.

The cops resorted to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. During the orgy of violence, a total of 24 people were injured, including six police personnel. Even the Superintendent of Police (Khargone) had sustained bullet injuries. Keeping in mind the volatile law and order situation, a curfew was imposed in the area.