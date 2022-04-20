Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Updated:

Watch: Bulldozers rolling in Jahangirpuri, NMDC starts anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit area with heavy police presence

Last evening, the NMDC had requested over 400 personnel from Delhi police to carry out the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area.

OpIndia Staff
Bulldozers in Jahangirpuri
Images via ANI
The NMDC has started its anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area amid a heavy police presence. As per the latest visuals from the area, bulldozers have started bringing down illegal structures, shops and other encroachments.

Just before the anti-encroachment drive began, the Delhi police and hundreds of security personnel in riot gear had conducted a surveillance of the area earlier in the morning.

Bulldozers had started arriving in the morning.

Last evening, the NMDC had requested over 400 personnel from Delhi police to carry out the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area. The area had witnessed severe violence on April 16 when a Hindu procession on Hanuman Jayanti was attacked with stones, bottles and gunshots by a Muslim mob. Over 2 dozen arrests have been made so far for the violence. The area is reportedly a hub of illegal encroachments and criminal activities. Many BJP leaders have blamed the heavy presence of illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants for illegal activities.

As per the latest update, the Supreme Court ordered a status quo on the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri and the North Delhi mayor has confirmed that the drive will be halted as of now as per orders by the top court.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

