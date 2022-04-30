A few days back, show host at the far-left website ‘The Wire’ and notorious Islamist apologist Arfa Khanum Sherwani took to Twitter to share an image of her sitting outside Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Dressed in a sky-blue attire, the Islamic troll Arfa Khanum Sherwani was seen sitting outside the Mughal-era mosque on Wednesday. Behind her, several Muslim men were also seen offering namaz inside the mosque complex as part of the Ramzan celebrations.

The image became a sensation on the social media platform as netizens confronted Arfa Khanum regarding why she was not allowed inside the Jama Masjid, and instead, she was seen sitting outside the mosque premises.

Several netizens asked Arfa Khanum also to post images of herself inside the mosque.

Incredible picture with a stunning backdrop, Arfa. Do you have pictures of you inside Jama Masjid as well? https://t.co/OoHp589uZL — Sanbeer Singh Ranhotra (@SSanbeer) April 28, 2022

Another social media user mocked the self-proclaimed journalist saying the renowned feminist icon was sitting outside the Jama Masjid as a mark of protest again the ban on Muslim women to enter mosques.

Renowned feminist icon Arfa Khanum Sherwani protesting outside Jama Masjid for the right of Muslim women to enter mosques and offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/7tsV2ajU6t — Omer Ghazi (@OmerGhazi2) April 28, 2022

Another user asked what was the difference between Arfa and him, as both, i.e. non-Muslims and women, are not allowed to enter any mosque.

What’s the difference between Arfa and me ?



I won’t ever enter a mosque, while Arfa can’t ever enter a mosque. https://t.co/4UAo1D8Dhu — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) April 28, 2022

A social media user named ‘Accopitridae’ also ridiculed Arfa Khanum, saying she was fighting against Brahminical patriarchy by sitting outside the Jama Masjid as women are not allowed inside.

Arfa Khanum fighting Brahminical patriarchy by sitting outside of the Jama Masjid (because women aren’t allowed inside).



This is feminism. 😂#JamaMasjid pic.twitter.com/6NtZR1FzD9 — The Accipitridae (@TheAccipitridae) April 29, 2022

Days after netizens pointed out how Muslim women are not allowed to enter any mosque, Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Friday put out another tweet attacking the social media users who questioned the inherent patriarchal setup in Islam that allegedly bars Muslim women from entering mosques.

Calling the netizens ‘low IQ Sanghis’, Arfa Khanum Sherwani claimed that Muslim women could go inside the Masjid, break their fast and offer namaz there.

“There’s no ban on Women’s entry in Mosques,” she added, putting purported videos of alleged Muslim women performing Wuzu/Wudu (cleansing ritual) before Namaz in Jama Masjid, Delhi.

Is having low IQ a prerequisite for being a Sanghi ?

Yes, Muslim women can go inside the Masjid, break their fast and offer namaz there. There’s no ban on Women’s entry in Mosques.

In the video below women are performing Wuzu/Wudu before Namaz in Jama Masjid, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uJY576Bood — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) April 29, 2022

She posted another video of alleged Muslim women being present inside the Mughal-era mosque to offer namaz. In the videos posted by Arfa, some women are present inside the outer compound of Jama Masjid and not necessarily inside the mosque or the prayer hall. The women can be seen in the courtyard of the Jama Masjid, where non-Muslim tourists are also allowed.

Another one pic.twitter.com/mIM205R6yb — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) April 29, 2022

However, netizens have once again exposed claims put out by Arfa Khanum Sherwani by revealing the patriarchy inherent among Islamists and how women entering mosques are frowned upon by them.

Netizens shared videos of Islamic scholars to counter Arfa Khanum’s claims. In one such video, an Islamic expert can be seen explaining the rationale behind the ban on entry of women inside the mosque. According to a qazi, Muslim women enter mosques with perfume and makeup, distracting Muslim men during namaz.

Hence, they are made to stay at home to pray, the cleric added, noting that women are meant to remain behind the veil.

Another cleric explained that if a woman crosses a man while offering namaz, then it will not be accepted.

“If a black dog crosses while offering namaz, then it will not be accepted,” the cleric explained why Islam bars women from entering the mosque.

Arfa’s theatrics and claims have even offended Muslims, who have now questioned her claims that Muslim women are open to entering mosques.

Mubashir, who claims to be an unapologetic Muslim, slammed Arfa Khanum, saying she is an “illiterate in Deen celebrity” who is trying to fix Islam in the description of Islam haters.

He said that Muslim women are allowed in those mosques where facilities are available to keep purdah as per Islam. Secondly, he said that women doing Wudu in front of ghair mahram (other’s wife) are Haram.

Syed Hassan Sarhaan slammed Arfa Khanum for spreading misinformation that Muslim women are allowed to enter mosques to offer namaz.

Another Muslim social media user said this is not the way to do Wudu or Wusu.

Gender segregation at religious places in Islam is an undeniable fact as several Muslim women are not allowed entry into most Muslim places of worship, not just in the country but across the globe.

Though the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) says that women are allowed inside mosques, it is practically difficult for women to enter the mosque as fundamental clerics often do not allow them to enter the mosque. Moreover, Muslim families are highly conservative and patriarchal in nature, and Muslim men make most of the decisions on behalf of the women, hence Muslim women tend not to disrespect the Islamic laws often prescribed by the clerics.

Hence, they tend to stay away from the mosque to show their adherence to Islamic laws rather than entering the mosque as part of a rights issue.

So, when Arfa Khanum claims that women are allowed to enter the mosque, it is not entirely true. Moreover, it is just the Jama Masjid that allows women to enter the courtyard of the mosque. Several thousand mosques that exist in the country still enforce severe restrictions on the entry of women into the mosque.

