Saturday, April 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJitendra Kanti Guha, a minority leader in Bangladesh, tied to a tree and beaten...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Jitendra Kanti Guha, a minority leader in Bangladesh, tied to a tree and beaten up: Here is what happened

The Haidgaon Union Awami League hosted an Iftar mahfil and discussion meeting at Gauchia Community Centre, but Union Parishad (UP) chairman BM Jasim was not invited. According to reports, this was the reason behind the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Jitendra Kanti Guha, a minority leader in Bangladesh, tied to a tree and beaten up: Here is what happened
(Representational Image)
32

Jitendra Kanti Guha, Vice-President of Bangladesh’s Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad in Chittagong South, was beaten and tied to a tree by supporters of a local Union Parishad chairman over an invitation to an Iftar celebration at Haidgaon Union in Chattogram’s Patia Upazila. 

The former head of the Awami League in the area was taken to Patia Health Complex before being transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. The incident occurred this afternoon in front of the Gauchia Community Centre in Brahmanghata, Haidgaon. 

The Haidgaon Union Awami League hosted an Iftar mahfil and discussion meeting at Gauchia Community Centre, but Union Parishad (UP) chairman BM Jasim was not invited. According to reports, this was the reason behind the incident.

The Haidgaon Union Awami League’s joint convener, Shahidul Islam Zulu, alleged that the union Awami League did not invite BM Jasim to the Iftar celebration since the current chairman was picked as the ruling Awami League’s dissident candidate.

As a result, Jasim became enraged and arrived at the location with a group of 30-40 individuals and began insulting several persons, including Union Awami League convener Mahmudul Haque Hafez. Former member Indeijit Leo punched Jitendra Guha at one time. Jitendra Guha was hauled out, chained to a tree, and savagely beaten by the rest of the individuals who were with him at the time.

When asked to comment on the matter, BM Jasim stated Guha had cheated people out of money by offering government residences, tube wells, and employment under his presidency. The men thrashed him and wanted the money back.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

As the West lectures and threatens India about Russian fossil fuel imports, data shows EU and USA remain largest buyers: Here is all you...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu groups call for Patiala bandh after Khalistani supporters attack against Kali Temple: FIR against Khalistanis, and what Hindu leaders told OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -

Gyanvapi Mosque management committee defies Court, refuses to allow videography inside the mosque as per court directive

OpIndia Staff -

Jitendra Kanti Guha, a minority leader in Bangladesh, tied to a tree and beaten up: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Matrubhumi journalist tries to discredit ‘The Kashmir Files’ without watching the movie, channel deletes video where Vivek Agnihotri called her out: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Manish Sisodia’s aide convicted in 2015 case, gets seven-year jail term for inciting violence where mob had hurled petrol bombs in Gurgaon

OpIndia Staff -

Anjuman-e-Islami, which had offered puja at Hanumantha temple recently, now fights to free those Islamists who were arrested in the Hubballi violence

OpIndia Staff -

Patiala violence: Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla arrested for leading ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march

OpIndia Staff -

‘God-fearing Muslims will wait, fight back, not leave battlefield’: Asaduddin Owaisi suffers a meltdown during speech in Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid

OpIndia Staff -

German Tennis great Boris Becker jailed for two and a half years for hiding assets during his bankruptcy case

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,690FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com