Jitendra Kanti Guha, a minority leader in Bangladesh, tied to a tree and beaten up: Here is what happened

Jitendra Kanti Guha, Vice-President of Bangladesh’s Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad in Chittagong South, was beaten and tied to a tree by supporters of a local Union Parishad chairman over an invitation to an Iftar celebration at Haidgaon Union in Chattogram’s Patia Upazila.

The former head of the Awami League in the area was taken to Patia Health Complex before being transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. The incident occurred this afternoon in front of the Gauchia Community Centre in Brahmanghata, Haidgaon.

The Haidgaon Union Awami League hosted an Iftar mahfil and discussion meeting at Gauchia Community Centre, but Union Parishad (UP) chairman BM Jasim was not invited. According to reports, this was the reason behind the incident.

The Haidgaon Union Awami League’s joint convener, Shahidul Islam Zulu, alleged that the union Awami League did not invite BM Jasim to the Iftar celebration since the current chairman was picked as the ruling Awami League’s dissident candidate.

As a result, Jasim became enraged and arrived at the location with a group of 30-40 individuals and began insulting several persons, including Union Awami League convener Mahmudul Haque Hafez. Former member Indeijit Leo punched Jitendra Guha at one time. Jitendra Guha was hauled out, chained to a tree, and savagely beaten by the rest of the individuals who were with him at the time.

When asked to comment on the matter, BM Jasim stated Guha had cheated people out of money by offering government residences, tube wells, and employment under his presidency. The men thrashed him and wanted the money back.