Several schools in Bengaluru got bomb threats on Friday morning, according to reports. The message warning the schools about the planted explosives, according to a senior officer, was sent over the email. Bengaluru City Police ordered the immediate evacuation of the schools, and along with a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the areas to conduct additional searches.

Six schools – Delhi Public School in Sulakunte, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, New Academy School in Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, St Vincent Pallotti School in Hennur, and Indian Public School in Govindapura received the emails with the bomb threat.

According to Vasanth Kumar, inspector Hennur Police Station, Bengaluru, multiple emails were sent to these schools between 11:00 AM and 11:10 AM. As a result of the messages, tension gripped all of the schools, and the buildings were evacuated. The police were called, and they promptly arrived at the schools to verify the authenticity of the emails.

All the students were sent back to their homes and the situation was conveyed to their parents.

The email stated, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

Schools in #Bengaluru receive bomb threats. Bomb squads deployed at work. Senior police officials visit the places. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/eRzIeJDqJg — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) April 8, 2022

“Investigations are in full swing to understand who is behind this email. We will get to the bottom of things,” City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

The bomb threat in Bengaluru comes on the heels of the Islamic terror organization Al-Qaeda commenting on Karnataka’s hijab controversy on Tuesday. Al Qaeda chief Zawahiri had extended his support to burqa-clad protestor Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan, who was at the center of the hijab row in the state.

After an initial investigation, Police have stated that prima facie, the bomb threat looks like a hoax.