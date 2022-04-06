On Tuesday, the chief of Islamic terror organisation Al-Qaeda waded into Karnataka’s hijab controversy by extending its support to the burqa-clad protestor Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan, who had shouted provocative “Allahu Akbar” at Hindu students in Karnataka’s Udupi, reports Times of India.

In a nine-minute video released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, praised Muskan Khan, the burqa-clad protestor who came to the limelight after yelling “Allahu Akbar” slogans at Hindu students in Udupi during the hijab protests.

In the video titled “The Noble Woman of India”, which carried an infographic depicting Muskan Zainab Khan, Zawahiri recited and dedicated a poem he had composed to praise Khan.

Seems Ayman al-Zawahiri is alive after all. The al-Qaeda leader has appeared in a ‘proof of life’ video commenting on a February 2022 incident where a college student in India protested he right to wear a hijab pic.twitter.com/JCNuXbYqsD — Raphael Gluck (@einfal) April 5, 2022

The jihadi terrorist said he learned about Muskan Khan from videos and social media. Referring to Muskan Khan as ‘sister’, the Al-Qaeda chief said he was so moved by her act, especially the raising of “cries of Takbeer”. Impressed by her chanting provocative Islamic slogans, Ayman al-Zawahiri said he decided to write a poem.

The terrorist also attempted to incite Indian Muslims saying they needed to react to the “oppression” carried out against them by the Indian state. Zawahiri also attacked countries that have banned the hijab, along with Pakistan and Bangladesh, whom he accused of being “allies of the West”.

Interestingly, this is Zawahiri’s first video of Zawahiri since five months. The recent video proves that al-Zawahiri, who is one of the “most wanted” jehadi terrorists, is alive and actively following worldwide affairs.

In 2020, it was speculated that Zawahiri had died of natural cause, however, months later, an undated video surfaced suggesting he was alive. He is supposedly located somewhere in Afghanistan.

Who is Muskan Zainab Khan?

Muskan Zainab Khan is a student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya in Karnataka. She had come to the limelight after she was seen yelling Islamic slogans “Allahu Akbar” while wearing a burqa as the camera strategically captured the ‘brave moment’.

The Hindu students, who were protesting against the Muslim students in hijab and burqa, chanted “Jai Shree Ram” in response to Islamic slogans raised inside the PES college campus. Bibi Muskan later claimed that “outsiders” troubled her and added that her classmates and authorities at the PES College in Mandya supported her.

Following her theatrics, Muskan Zainab was also hailed as another “shero” by the left-liberal media establishment. It was later revealed that Muskan Zainab has links to the radical Islamic organisation PFI through her father. Bibi Muskan Zainab is the daughter of PFI leader Abdul Sukoor.

Following her ‘brave’ act, Muskan Khan became a household name amongst Muslims, who showered praise and gifts on her. Maharashtra Congress MLA (Bandra) Zeeshan Siddique had paid a visit to her residence in Mandya and handed Khan an iPhone and a smartwatch for her’ courageous act’. Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had also announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh to Muskan Khan.

Not just that, the Mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC), Tahera Shaikh Rasheed, had also announced that the ‘Urdu Ghar’ in the city would be named after Muskan Khan.