Muskan Zainab, who shouted "Allahu Akbar" has links with PFI

The role of radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in orchestrating the ongoing Hijab protests by instigating the Muslim students to create the hijab controversy in Udupi, Karnataka, is now out in the open.

In a sensational disclosure, it has now been revealed that Muskan Zainab, the Burqa-clad protestor who rose to fame during the Hijab protests in Karnataka, has links to the radical Islamic organisation PFI through her father.

According to a report by Times Now, Bibi Muskan Zainab, the Burqa-clad girl who went viral recently after she was shouting “ Allahu Akbar” at a group of students, is the daughter of PFI leader Abdul Sukoor.

#Exclusive | #HijabAmbushPlot



– Muskan Khan’s father is a PFI district leader, Aliya Assadi’s cousin brother also a PFI member.

– Arrested & absconding accused linked to SDPI



Deepak Bopanna & Imran Khan join the broadcast with @PadmajaJoshi#HijabAppeasementDebate pic.twitter.com/tn2Q7SunXj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 11, 2022

Muskan Zainab, who is a student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya in Karnataka, had come to the limelight after she was seen yelling Islamic slogans “Allahu Akbar” while wearing a burqa as the camera strategically captured the ‘brave moment’.

The Hindu students, who were protesting against the Muslim students in hijab and burqa, chanted “Jai Shree Ram” in response to Islamic slogans raised inside the PES college campus. Bibi Muskan later claimed that “outsiders” troubled her and added that her classmates and authorities at the PES College in Mandya supported her.

Following her theatrics, Muskan Zainab is being hailed as another “shero” by the left-liberal media establishment. The Islamists have been showering Muskan Khan with gifts and rewards. Maharashtra Congress MLA (Bandra) Zeeshan Siddique had paid a visit to her residence in Mandya and handed Khan an iPhone and a smartwatch for her ‘courageous act’.

Earlier on Wednesday (February 9), Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had stoked a controversy by announcing a cash reward of ₹5 lacs to Muskan Khan.

In addition, another Burqa-clad protestor Aliya Assadi is a cousin of high-ranking PFI leader Nazad Assadi. The reports also suggest that there are other protesting girls wh are directly connected to the radical Islamic organisation.

SDPI role in instigating riots in Kundapura

Earlier, we had reported on the Udupi police arresting two persons for plotting to unleash violence during the ongoing protests by Muslim girl students against the government’s order to enforce strict uniform rules in educational institutions in the state.

The police had arrested 32-year-old Haji Abdul Majeed Gangolli and 41-year-old Rajab Gangolli for plotting to unleash violence during the hijab protests outside the government college in Kundapura, Udupi district. They were caught flashing knives during the ongoing hijab protests.

According to the latest reports, one of the six attackers is associated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The police had said that around five to six attackers had carried knives and threatened some of the students. As the police approached the spot, four escaped, and two were detained. Khaleel, Rizwan, Ifthikar and another attacker had escaped from the spot. Ifthikar, an attacker who is absconding currently, is a member of SDPI.

PFI, Jamaat-e-Islami – the brain behind the Hijab protests

Ever since the hijab issue snowballed into a major controversy with protests being reported from many parts of the state, the link between the protests and the involvement of the Popular Front of India (CFI) has also emerged.

Earlier, we had reported regarding the role of the Campus Front of India(CFI), the notorious student wing of the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India, in instigating the Muslim students to create the hijab controversy in Udupi, Karnataka. The Muslim students who are protesting against uniform regulations in the state are in contact with radical Islamist outfit CFI.

The students had admitted that they began wearing the hijab in college only in December 2021, realising that there was no particular rule banning the hijab in the college rulebook. The Hijab-clad Muslim students also admitted that the Campus Front of India members is counselling them on the ongoing controversy.

In addition, an investigative report by activist Vijay Patel revealed how radical groups and the left-liberal media had exploited the hijab controversy in Udupi, Karnataka, to spread their venomous anti-India propaganda.