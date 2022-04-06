Wednesday, April 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi Court seeks reply of CBI on former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel’s plea...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Court seeks reply of CBI on former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel’s plea against Look Out circular

Aakar Patel was stopped at Bengaluru airport from boarding a flight to the USA on April 6. CBI had put him on the exit control list because of the case against Amnesty International India regarding the FCRA violations.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Court seeks CBI response to Aakar Patel plea
Image Source- Deccan Herald
24

On Wednesday, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea moved by Aakar Patel, former chief of Amnesty International India. Chief Metropolitan Pawan Kumar issued notice on Patel’s application and sought a response from CBI for removal and withdrawal of the Look Out Circular against Patel and seeking permission to travel to the US till May 30 to take up his assignments and lecture series.

Patel on April 6 was stopped at Bengaluru airport from boarding a flight to the USA. He took to Twitter to inform us that the CBI had put him on the exit control list because of the case against Amnesty International India regarding the FCRA violations. “Stopped from leaving India at Bangalore airport. I am on the exit control list. Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US”, he tweeted this morning.

In February this year, the Enforcement Directorate had attached movable properties of Amnesty India worth Rs 17.66 crore in a money laundering case. During the investigations, ED had found that after the cancellation of the FCRA license by the Indian government, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and Amnesty entities had adopted ‘new methods’ to receive money from abroad.

Earlier in November 2019, the CBI officers had raided Amnesty India offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru where it had come to the fore that the organization had allegedly violated the FCRA (Foreign Currency Regulation Act) provisions.

It was reported that activities carried out by Amnesty India were not commensurate with activities of a for-profit company. These activities by Amnesty India were allegedly either prohibited or were regulated under the FCRA. The CBI had said that Amnesty International (UK) invested approximately 10 crores as a fixed deposit (FD) in Amnesty India Private Limited, Bengaluru, by subscribing to the debt instruments, and debentures.

CBI had registered an FIR against Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation under sections of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Indian Penal Code (120-B which denotes criminal conspiracy). Based on CBI’s FIR, ED had also registered a money laundering case against the NGO. The matter will now be heard tomorrow at 10 am on Thursday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,016FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com