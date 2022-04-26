Ever since Elon Musk launched his successful Twitter takeover bid promising free speech on the platform, everyone was speculating whether it would mean the return of Donald Trump to Twitter. However, the former US President has put cold water on all such speculations by stating that he has no plans to go back to Twitter. Trump further stated that he is going to stick to his own social media platform, Truth Social, instead.

Speaking to Fox News, Donald Trump has confirmed he is not interested in returning to Twitter, even if the social media platform now led by Elon Musk reinstates his account. Speaking to the media network, Trump said, “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH.”

However, Trump did see Twitter takeover by Elon Musk as a positive development. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” he said.

“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter,” said Trump while stating that he prefers to take his platform TRUTH Social to new heights. “We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump said.

Trump also complained about the problem of bots and fake accounts on Twitter. Removing bots from the social media giant is one of the stated goals of the new owner Elon Musk.

“Twitter became very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left,” Trump further said.

Trump will be ‘TRUTHing’ instead

Truth Social, formally launched in March, was started by Donald Trump after he was permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat following the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021. When Trump was asked whether the newly acquired Twitter could be a competition to TRUTH, he said, “It would be a positive development in the social media space. I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have, the better. I don’t view that as competition for what I am doing.”

While blaming Trump for inciting violence on the Capitol Hill, Twitter had permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account saying, “After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Before his suspension from Twitter, Donald Trump was known for his sometimes angry, sometimes offensive, and sometimes totally bizarre tweets, sometimes at very odd hours of the day.