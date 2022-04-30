Saturday, April 30, 2022
Former judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans slam ex-bureaucrats who blamed BJP after Jahangirpuri violence

8 former judges, 97 retired bureaucrats, and 92 armed forces veterans have slammed the group of ex-bureaucrats for their politically motivated letter.

OpIndia Staff
In the aftermath of the Jahangirpuri violence, when a Hanuman Jayanti procession came under a stone-pelting attack from Islamists, 108 former bureaucrats wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to condemn the ‘politics of hate’ allegedly practiced by state BJP governments.

Now there has been a counter-letter from 8 former judges, 97 retired bureaucrats, and 92 armed forces veterans who have slammed the group of ex-bureaucrats for their politically motivated letter.

Calling themselves ‘Concerned Citizens’, the signatories allege that the letter to PM Modi by the Constitutional Conduct Group didn’t have sincere motivations. The signatories termed the open letter by the former civil servants as empty virtue signaling.

“They are actually fueling the politics of hate that they seek to combat by attempting to engineer hate against the present government with their patent prejudices and false portrayals. The letter was the group’s way to let out its frustration against the public opinion which remains solidly behind Modi,” the signatories said.

The signatories also highlighted the similarities between the wordings of the letter from ex-bureaucrats and the wording used against India in leftist media in the West. They also highlighted the silence of these former bureaucrats during post-poll violence in West Bengal, highlighting their hypocrisy.

Earlier, 108 bureaucrats had written a letter protesting ‘politics of hate’ when illegal homes of rioters who targeted Hindu processions were being demolished using bulldozers.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

